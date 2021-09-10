The origin of Bitcoins

The person who invented Bitcoins is currently unknown and responds to the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. Find out more

It is a invented name and is not yet clear if its true identity should be searched for in the meaning of this alias of Japanese origin or whether it is simply one stylistic choice .

The person who invented Bitcoin is today unknown and responds to the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto .

It is very interesting because although today it is very easy to find out about the subject and eventually start mining and selling Bitcoin , very little is actually known on who is behind the creation of cryptocurrency.

After talking about what are cryptocurrencies and of how do they work , let’s talk about them history .

In fact, there have been several investigations, but none have ever led to definitive results, especially since 2010 Nakamoto has disappeared from circulation, except for a message sent in 2011.

2008: The Cryptography Mailing List

Let’s go in order, however, and let’s start from 2008, the year in which Nakamoto presents on The Cryptography Mailing List, precisely one mailing list dedicated to cryptography, his Bitcoin project, the first cryptocurrency.

2009: first software release

There first version of the software for Bitcoin mining was released in 2009 and Nakamoto keep working on the project anonymously, but in 2010 withdraws from the Bitcoin scene.

Gavin Andresen

His only other message, as already mentioned, will arrive in 2011, where it will claim to be passed to other projects, but to be quiet because i Bitcoins are in good hands.

And what hands is our Nakamoto talking about? Of those of Gavin Andresen, which is basically declared his “successor“. Andresen continues to work on the Bitcoin project and in 2012 founded Bitcoin Foundation, one corporation born to restore reputation of Bitcoin after several scandals.

In 2014, Andresen also did withdraw from the role of developer to focus full time on foundation, but yes will melt between 2015 and 2016 due to disagreements regarding its future.

At this point, however, you may be wondering how it is possible that the identity of the founder Nakamoto is unknown, as information on individuals like Andresen or the Bitcoin Foundation is indeed public and accessible.

The various investigations on the founder

I mentioned the inquiries that have been made about him; it is quite impossible to talk about all of them because they are really a lot, but we can take a look at the most famous and / or interesting ones.

In the beginning there were the investigations by The New Yorker and the Fast Company, which only led to some circumstantial evidence.

Subsequently, the philosopher and sociologist Ted Nelson stated that, according to him, Nakamoto’s true identity was that of Shinichi Mochizuki, famous Japanese mathematician.

The Swedish computer scientist Stephan Thomas, on the other hand, I assume it was a English, this because of the di an analysis of the timetables in which Nakamoto published in the forum dedicated to Bitcoins.

Nakamoto not almost never published between 5 and 11 in the morning according to Greenwich Mean Time and, beyond that, it spelling of some words he used was typically british, hence the English hypothesis.

One of the most famous cases was that of Leah McGrath Goodman, a Newsweek journalist who investigated for some time, until obtaining information from the aforementioned Gavin Andresen and Hal Finney, known in the world for being the first person to receive Bitcoins in a transaction started by Nakamoto.

Goodman excluded Nick Szabo from his investigation, inventor of a pre-Bitcoin cryptocurrency prototype called Bitgold, which was unsuccessful.

Szabo was at the time a popular candidate in the lottery of names associated with Nakamoto, but in his own investigation of 2014 Goodman appointed Dorian Nakamoto. Beyond the surname identical to that of our mysterious man, they were presented other evidence to witness of his “guilt,” but they all came in one way or another denials even if, to date, Goodman does not give up e continues to support his theory.

Another bizarre theory was the one he saw interested Craig Steven Wright, a Australian entrepreneur. This case is particular because in 2015 his home and office were searched after an investigation of the Wired magazine and the Gizmodo blog, but no evidence was found.

In 2016, however, Wright himself publicly stated to several broadcasters including the BBC’s be the real Satoshi Nakamoto and even provides a proof, namely a message signed with the encryption key linked to the first Bitcoin transaction, the one between Nakamoto and Hal Finney.

The problem is that not only is this signature a lot disputed, but even if it were valid, it would be linked to the second block of Bitcoin, not the first, then would not correspond to the famous first transaction.

On May 4, 2016 Wright tries again and promises to publish more evidence, but the day after delete all his blog posts and leave a note where sorry for not having the courage to present the long-awaited evidence.

What can I say, one history full of intrigue and betrayal which to date has no real answer. It would be very romantic if Satoshi Nakamoto’s true identity remained a mystery unsolved, but the technology is making great strides every day, so who knows, maybe some really definitive proof will come out sooner or later.

