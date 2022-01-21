the original ending saw Desmond escape from Earth with a spaceship – Nerd4.life

The original ending of the Assassin’s Creed saga foresaw the protagonist Desmond Miles to escape from Earth into space with a spaceship, with the aim of starting a new civilization.

Digital media culture student Lars de Wildt interviewed a number of Ubisoft developers for Eurogamer’s article ‘Marketable Religion: How the Ubisoft Gaming Company Commodified Religion for a Global Audience’. In a footnote within that article, de Wilt explains that the team had an “original plan” for the end of the series, stating that “in short, the third game would end with a conflict resolution. in the present, with Desmond Miles […] who defeats Abstergo using the combined knowledge and skills of all his ancestors, including AC1’s Altair and AC2’s Ezio. ”

Connor, protagonist of Assassin’s Creed III

Desmond would not only end Abstergo, but escape the end of the world – the third game would be set in 2012, coinciding with the end of the Mayan calendar – via what original creator Patrice Desilet described as “a damned spaceship”. Desmond would go into the unknown with ally Lucy – named after the famous Australopithecus fossil – to allow the couple to act as the Adam and Eve of a new civilization.

These plans originated at a time when Assassin’s Creed was still intended as a simple trilogy, and of course they never worked out. Desmond’s story ended at the end of the third game, but this only happened after Ezio had played his trilogy, and Desilet had left Ubisoft. Lucy is also no longer part of the plot, and Abstergo remains a notable antagonist of the series to this day, even after a total of twelve main games and a series of spin-offs.