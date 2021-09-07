the original ending that no one has ever seen, the one that Disney refused

Pretty Woman didn’t have to end like this. The original ending was something else entirely but Disney then decided to change everything.

We have all dreamed of it: he who arrives in our limousine with a bouquet of flowers, climbs the stairs and joins us who, anxiously waiting, are already looking forward to that kiss that will change everything.

And to think that Pretty Woman it should have ended in a completely different way. That story, which made us all dream, should have ended in a real nightmare.

The genius of Disney to change everything and today we explain how.

Pretty Woman had to end in a completely different way

The screenwriter JF Lawton, in search of fortune in the world of cinema, wrote the story of Pretty Woman drawing from the world around him in that area just outside Hollywood, made up of drug dealers and prostitutes, in which he lived.

The script of Three Thousand (Three Thousand), the original title of the film, passed from hand to hand among many houses, from New Regency to Touchstone Pictures, the adult division of Disney. It was the latter who fell in love with the script but something did not convince them.

In the original story Kit was sick and on crack. Vivian was also on drugs and above all the ending was truly a boomerang for Disney. The story ended in fact with Edward taking Vivian back to the same place where he had met her by giving her the three thousand dollars (Three Thousand precisely) that was due to her. Vivian refused them and then he put them on the pavement and drove away in the car. The girl then took the money, threw it at him making it fly in the wind but, seeing the homeless people in the area attracted by the scene, then began to collect it from the ground. Vivian would later use that money to deliver on her promise to take Kit to Disneyland.

The final dialogue was truly a potential and deadly boomerang for Disney:

Kit tells her: “Can I get one of those balloons with the ears?”.

Vivian does not respond.

The friend then replies: “What a stupid thing. Those are for children ”.

To which Vivian replies, “No, honey. You can take a balloon, one with the ears “.

They look out the window and the bus continues to the end of the film.

Disney’s iconic amusement park itself was thus associated with a gloomy and pessimistic view of life: it just wasn’t right..

Thus, with the choice of aTrust Garry Marshall to direct (‘man then famous for Happy Days And Mork & Mindy) changed everything. First of all a new title, Pretty Woman, then a film that was basically built on the set, leaving the plot of the original script but then changing some salient passages.

The result was an incredible amount of footage to process, and it was then the editing work that set the tone for Pretty Woman which turned out to be the resounding success we all know.

Did you know this amazing story behind the film we all love? It could have been quite another story.