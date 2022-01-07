the orphaned infant will be adopted by a relative

Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco, two deputy sheriffs aged 24 and 23 from Florida, took their own lives in recent days, leaving little Jayce, just one month old, orphaned.

It will be a relative to take care of the orphaned child of Clayton Osteen And Victoria Pacheco, two Florida deputies who took their own lives in recent days. Cops from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office “committed suicide in the first week of the new year,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said Tuesday. Osteen, 24, attempted to kill himself on December 31 and two days later the device that kept him alive was turned off. Pacheco, 23, committed suicide on January 4 after Osteen’s death, according to Mascara.

The couple thus left theirs one month old baby, Jayce, what time will it be adopted from a “close member of the family,” announced Kelly Ridle, a friend of Osteen’s, in the message accompanying the GoFundMe charity collection for the child.

“The last week was one of the hardest of my life,” Kelly wrote in her post. “The worst phone call you could get just as New Year’s Eve was coming changed the course of so many lives. Our hearts have suffered for everyone, but especially for little Jayce who will never know what a great, funny and caring was his father. Or how much Clayton adored and loved both Jayce and his mother, “he added. “Then the unthinkable happened. Two days later Bob called me with the news that Clayton’s love, Jayce’s sweet mom Victoria, had left us the same way to be with Clayton …” The woman explained what a couple she has. spent their “short career” in the police, serving their community and country.

“The pain is deep. Parents shouldn’t have to bury their children,” he wrote. “Brothers and best friends should be called to receive support. Children should grow up surrounded by the love of their parents.”

There are two ways to help little Jayce: either by making a donation on GoFundMe or, again online, through the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and adding “Jayce Osteen” in the notes.