The Ortega family of Nicaragua seeks a discreet rapprochement with the US.

Nicaragua’s ruling family has largely resisted US sanctions in recent years, when US authorities accused the country’s government of drifting into an autocracy.
Now, it appears the family’s resolve may be cracking.
Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the most prominent son of Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s autocratic president, quietly approached Washington to resume talks, according to officials and diplomats familiar with the rapprochement, as the Joe Biden administration imposed sanctions on Moscow, one of the few remaining allies of the Central American nation.
The key issue on his mind: sanctions relief for the family.
The meteoric rise of his son, Laureano Ortega, has helped the family consolidate power: He now manages Nicaragua’s most important relationships, forging historic diplomatic and energy deals with high-level Chinese and Russian officials.
A high-ranking US State Department official was sent to Managua to meet with Laureano Ortega in March, but the meeting fell through after the Ortegas apparently backed off. Ortega, 40, is considered the favorite to succeed his 76-year-old father, a former revolutionary leader who is said to be in poor health.
Despite Daniel Ortega’s frequent denunciations of Washington, Nicaragua’s economy depends heavily on the United States, by far its largest trading partner. Russia, Venezuela and Cuba, unconditional allies of Ortega, do not appear in the list of the five main commercial partners of Nicaragua.
However, the sanctions aimed at curbing Ortega’s dictatorial tendencies have hit the family and his closest circle hard. High-ranking generals and several of the president’s sons, including Laureano, have been subject to sanctions by Washington, their companies have been blacklisted and they have been accused of laundering money for the regime.
The high-level nature of the opening was seen by Washington as a sign that Latin American autocracies may be reconsidering their alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a time when his country’s military is bogged down in Ukraine. and its sanctions-ridden economy.
The Biden administration hopes to make progress with Putin’s Latin American partners, portraying Russia as a power in decline with little to offer.
“Now Russia cannot give them money and the Venezuelan wallet is closed,” said Arturo McFields, Nicaragua’s former ambassador to the Office of American States, who resigned in March in protest against Ortega’s dictatorial government.
McFields said he was informed of Nicaragua’s rapprochement with Washington before resigning, adding that the Ortega family and their inner circle are reeling under US sanctions.
The president’s sons cannot live in the comforts they have become accustomed to as the money they need to pay pro-government paramilitaries or expand the police force to handle growing dissent dwindles each month, said McFields and a former senior American official.
With Russia and Venezuela struggling with their own sanctions, Nicaragua has nowhere else to turn for economic relief, McFields said.
De los Ortega said that the “family needs money to keep their cronies, the police and their paramilitaries happy because they have nothing to offer but repression.” He added: “But they know that this is not good because they are creating a hotbed for another April 2018,” he said, referring to the massive protests against the Ortega regime that were violently put down by the police and paramilitary groups that support the government.
Laureano Ortega was seeking sanctions relief for the Ortega family and their inner circle in exchange for the release of political prisoners, something that is a priority for the Biden administration, according to US officials with knowledge of the talks.
Ortega’s spokeswoman and vice president, his wife, Rosario Murillo, did not respond to questions about the talks, but instead emailed revolutionary slogans. In the past she has denounced sanctions as imperialist aggression.
A senior State Department official said it was unclear whether Laureano Ortega’s outreach was motivated by fears that Russia’s growing isolation would affect the Ortega regime, which is increasingly seen as a largely rogue state. part of Latin America, or whether it was the product of disagreements between the family and the “old guard,” the president’s allies from his Sandinista days who currently serve in his government.
As the family tightens its grip on the state, members of the old guard are increasingly at odds with the Ortega family—uncomfortable with its growing dynastic ambitions—and are also affected by Washington sanctions, according to the American official and McFields. The State Department official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter that has not been reported.
“A key aspect of this rapprochement is that US sanctions on Nicaragua clearly have the family’s attention,” said Dan Restrepo, a former national security adviser for Latin America under Barack Obama. “Probably even more so as the United States escalates its sanctions regime against Russia. That combination is clearly hitting very hard when it comes to people in the regime.”
If the Ortega family is willing to discuss the release of political prisoners, Washington will enter into talks, the State Department official added. If not, Washington is preparing to apply additional pressure on the regime with more sanctions.
Laureano Ortega approached Washington through a third party, the official said, but declined to elaborate. Another person familiar with the talks said Ortega approached the State Department through Nicaragua’s ambassador to Washington, Francisco Obadiah Campbell Hooker.
Reached by phone, Campbell denied this, saying he had no knowledge of the matter.
Laureano Ortega currently serves as a presidential adviser managing Nicaragua’s trade, investment, and international relations. Last year he met with China’s deputy foreign minister to sign an agreement by which Nicaragua withdrew recognition of Taiwan and forged the first nuclear cooperation agreement with Russia.
Restrepo said the high-level rapprochement reinforced “the government’s approach of relying on sanctions to indicate that the anti-democratic path is a dead end and will only intensify.”
Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla leader who came to power after helping to topple another notorious Nicaraguan dictator, Anastasio Somoza, in 1979, spent the 1980s fighting US-funded paramilitary groups seeking to overthrow him.
Then, in the 1990s, he moved into the Nicaraguan opposition, until he won the 2006 elections after adopting a pro-business platform and reconciling himself with the Catholic Church, which had long opposed him.
From then on, he began to consolidate his family’s hold on power. In 2017, Ortega appointed his wife as vice president, as his children began to play larger roles in business and politics.
Ortega often consults with his wife, Murillo, before making crucial political decisions, McFields and a U.S. official said, a relationship so close that the couple is often referred to in Nicaragua as “OrMu,” a mixture of their last names.
“Laureano is not autonomous enough to lift a finger without having the full agreement of both Ortega and Murillo,” said Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios, a Nicaraguan journalist who left the country last year, a few months before his sister, Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, presidential candidate, was imprisoned.
“Laureano is used as a messenger for his mother and father. This is as high as possible.”
As the dissidence against Ortega has intensified, the government has deployed all the mechanisms of the State to brutally crush it.
When a powerful student movement helped lead nationwide anti-government protests in 2018, police and pro-government paramilitary groups put it down, leaving at least 350 dead, according to human rights groups.
After Ortega jailed the most credible presidential contenders, banned major political events and massively closed polling places in the run-up to his re-election last year, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Nicaragua’s mining sector. and the investment arm of the military. “The government has become a Frankenstein, a family dictatorship without a clear ideology,” said McFields, the former Nicaraguan ambassador.
“Over time, the government has shown that everything rests on the family model and its relationship with it,” he said. “Even the government people are tired of the situation. They are tired of a regime that seems unable to solve anything if not through repression.”
oscar lopez collaborated with reporting.
Maria Abi-Habib is the bureau chief for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. She has reported for The New York Times from South Asia and the Middle East. Find her on Twitter: @abihabib