The Ortega family of Nicaragua seeks a discreet rapprochement with the US.

Nicaragua’s ruling family has largely resisted US sanctions in recent years, when US authorities accused the country’s government of drifting into an autocracy.

Now, it appears the family’s resolve may be cracking.

Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the most prominent son of Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s autocratic president, quietly approached Washington to resume talks, according to officials and diplomats familiar with the rapprochement, as the Joe Biden administration imposed sanctions on Moscow, one of the few remaining allies of the Central American nation.

The key issue on his mind: sanctions relief for the family.

The meteoric rise of his son, Laureano Ortega, has helped the family consolidate power: He now manages Nicaragua’s most important relationships, forging historic diplomatic and energy deals with high-level Chinese and Russian officials.