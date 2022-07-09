The Orville – New Horizons: An episode that was released (…)



While Penny Johnson Jerald said that almost every episode of The Orville – New Horizons would give cause for discussion, creator-showrunner Seth MacFarlane talks about the “crazy” timing of the abortion episode and the “revisionist” take on the series’ tone.

And of course, in recent weeks, the space adventure series has touched on the issues of suicide, abortion and gender reassignment. In fact, the June 23 episode’s exploration of abortion – including how the Krill aggressively seek to discourage the practice – aired the day before the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade, ruling that the constitutional right to abortion. Whereas The Orville enters the second half of its third season, TVLine spoke with “Captain” MacFarlane about the heavier topics covered, inspirations for Season 3 of black-mirror and whether the sci-fi series is actually less “funny” than fans seem to remember.

That was something, your episode on Krill and abortion landing a day before the SCOTUS canceled Roe v. Wade.

Yes, it was an interesting and unfortunate coincidence. We wrote this script two years ago…? And of all time for him to land, it was pretty crazy.

That said, the episode didn’t quite suggest that in the distant future, Roe v. Wade is still making case law.

Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan wrote an excellent essay in the 90s, specifically on Roe v. Wade, and I would look like an idiot if I tried to paraphrase him here. But it was written from a scientific point of view, really breaking down the biology of how abortion works and coming to the conclusion that the specifics of Roe v Wade – not just his existence, but his specifics – were conservative and had a lot of sense. It’s something I always try to post periodically on social media when I think about it.





The Krill’s approach – presenting parents with a digital simulation of the child they would have had – is quite trying. Does this evoke an anti-abortion argument that is often used? That if you could meet your child, you could choose differently?

In some states there are rumors – if I knew the law better, I could tell you which states – that a woman is required to watch an ultrasound of her fetus before being allowed to have an abortion, which is quite perverse. It’s a very bizarre concept, and one can imagine that a future society looks at it and thinks “Wow, but what’s going on here?” ». When we wrote the episode, it was really the impetus for this wrinkle in their culture – how would a future society like the Krill employ this kind of practice, with the technology of the future? The idea of ​​extracting DNA and forcing the parents to sit down and talk “the child who could have been” struck us as a pretty powerful sci-fi idea worth showing off.

The next episode, meanwhile, took me by surprise, because three years have passed [depuis la saison 2] and that I totally forgot about the plot of Topa, and that last time was so powerful. We give Imani Pullum an honorable mention for performer of the week.

That’s awesome, man, she deserves it. For a grown-up actor, that would have been a huge challenge, and she rose to it with flying colors. Everyone was so impressed with her. It’s a testament to any guest actor on a show that’s in its third season, that if you can come aboard and carry an episode and hold the audience’s attention and really establish your character with such strength and power, you are doing something good. She was just fantastic.

Would Topa’s plot play out differently on television?

It’s interesting, I don’t think it would turn out differently. I may be naive, but even if we were still on Fox, I feel like this story would still exist in its current form. I have my issues with Fox, but I can’t imagine anyone there censoring anything about this episode; I even think they would have accepted it.





You might need two episodes to cover the same territory you did in one on Hulu.

Yes, it really is a tough question. The problem would have been to cut into pieces moments that really needed to breathe, because you have to fit everything into 43 minutes. It would have affected us negatively.

I was already surprised that Bortus and Klyden’s marriage survived the trial in season 1. what does the future of their marriage look like?

You know, I can’t divulge anything, but for now, it’s over. [La tension] has been building up and building up and building up throughout the series, so they’re over. The other shoe is finally falling.

Was the Topa episode the longest of the season?

Guess he was… The change in duration and production style for this season actually comes from the last season of black-mirror, when they made these three episodes which were like little films. In particular, the Miley Cyrus episode, which I thought was fantastic, really felt like a little movie. It was good science fiction, it was funny, it was entertaining… I thought to myself: “That’s what The Orville should do”. We took the lead this year, and it remains to be seen whether it works or not, but so far so good.

The episode that you weren’t able to film for season 3 and which will be released as a novella instead….. In the end, was it just impossible to film it? Or is this another sign that there won’t be a season 4?

It was certainly filmable. It was very experimental. It was a really cool sci-fi idea that we wanted to try. For me, a series like this is the reason why we make TV rather than cinema. If it doesn’t work, it’s one episode out of ten, but at least you tried.





It’s debatable how it will read as a short story, but I thought if for some reason we didn’t get a season 4, it would be a shame to spoil this story. If you had to cut an episode this season, it would definitely be this one, but sometimes I wonder if it was one of those things that was just weird and weird enough and fresh enough to make a lot of noise. I guess we’ll never know.

I love what you’ve done with the show and how you’ve strayed from the expectations of season 1, where it was thought that The Orville could be a parody like Quark Where GalaxyQuest. That said, is there a “funnier” episode to come?

Yes. Yes. [Rires] I know this is a question that people have often asked. Yes. The comedy has not disappeared; most of it is in the second half of the season [de 10 pisodes]but she is there.

It’s interesting, I recently went back to watch some episodes of season 2, because I really wanted to remember what we were doing that was so different. And with few exceptions, the tone was not so different. I think there’s a bit of revisionism in history sometimes. The episode in two parts “Identity” with Tala and the Moclan shrine, the episode with Rena Owen where she plays the role of the female leader Moclan…… These are pretty dramatic episodes that are not different in tone from what we’re doing now. I think because it’s been so long [depuis la saison 2]there is a little revision of the story.

I saw it happen with family guy. After we were gone for two years and came back, people acted like the first two seasons were 50-year-old classics that we could never find the tone of. I said : “Guys, it’s only been two years. Relax ».

The season The Orville – New Horizons is currently streaming on Hulu.



