“The Oscar? An excellent book holder “

Gabriele Salvatores guest of Serena Bortone to “Today is another day” on RaiUno. Gabriele Salvatores is the director of the film “All my crazy love“, With Claudio Santamaria And Giulio Pranno: «I decided to make it – he said – for many reasons. The theme of the journey, in which we come out of our defenses and then we are more receptive. Then the relationship between fathers and children, given that today the paternal one is perhaps the figure we are missing. Our models were different, not only in the family but also in society, where no one takes responsibility for guiding and setting standards for fear of criticism. Then there is the topic of autism, which fascinates me a lot “.

Gabriele Salvatores he then spoke of his family: «My father was a Neapolitan lawyer who moved to Milan, open but tied to fairly solid traditions. When I was a kid I had shoulder length hair and he would tell me that when we were shooting in public I had to walk on the other sidewalk. When I confessed to him that I didn’t want to study law but to be a director, he locked himself in his room for a day. Then he said to me: “Even if you want to be a plumber, you have to become the best plumber”. My great satisfaction came with theOscar for Mediterranean, I called him immediately and he was very content “

And theOscar for him it was an unforgettable moment even if a little confused: “Sylvester Stallone he opened the letter with the verdict and did not immediately read the name of the film. He said: “And the winner is Italy”. I thought it was another film in competition, Hilary, so when I realized I was so dazed that I went on stage without fear. I wanted to send a message against the war but the music started and they took me away. Now theOscar I have it at home .. It’s a great bookend ”.

