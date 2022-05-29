The Oscar Awards ceremony that achieved a historical viewing record

When we talk about important events for the world of cinema and for all the people who are part of it, surely one of the most outstanding are the Oscar awards. For years, it has awarded statuettes to the best in the film industry.

Behind this ceremony is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which seeks to recognize social activism as well as the excellence of professionals in the industry. This includes not only directors, but also actors, screenwriters, and much more.

Although a few months have passed since March, there is no doubt that everyone is still talking about the edition that took place this year. Mainly because of the great confrontation of Will Smith Y Chris Rock; but despite this scandal, she is not considered the most watched ceremony in history.

The Oscars set a historical record in views.

Oscar Awards: Know which was the most viewed edition in history

Because the first installment of the Oscar awards it was held in 1929, precisely on May 16; there is no doubt that during all these years several editions were held. Each one had its own and stood out for different things. Some ceremonies had big winners who were acclaimed by the public, other scandals that are still giving people something to talk about. But none equals the ceremony that took place in 2014.

Until then, television had only one non-sporting event that had been acclaimed by the public: it was the last episode of friendswhich was broadcast in 2004. A chapter that reached a number of views that completely surprised.

When it seemed that no one was going to be able to equal that number, the 2014 Oscar Awards to flip the board. Issue number 86 was viewed by 43 million people livebecoming the most watched entertainment program in the last ten years of television.

At that time, the Hollywood Academy Awards had had a luxury presenter: Ellen Degeneres. It was long before the driver was “cancelled”; therefore, she still had a lot of support and love from the audience all over the world.

That year, the Oscar awards they achieved a total audience rating of 12.9, among adults aged 19 to 49. In addition to being the most viewed on the small screen, it was also the most talked about on social media. In 2014, Nielsel assured that the event registered a total of 11.2 million tweets on Twitter. Recall that several celebrities took a selfie at the ceremony, and it became a rage on social media.

The selfie that was a sensation in 2014.

In this photograph were Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, meryl streep, Jennifer Lawrence, kevin spacey, Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, among others. As for the film that became the big winner of the night, it was 12 years of slavery. A jewel of the cinema!

