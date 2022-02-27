The Oscar favorites will be known tonight at the Screen Actors Guild Awards – Culture

The race for the Oscar has already begun and one of the most important stops is the Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG Awards, in English). The ceremony, which will take place tonight, from 8:00 p.m., gains relevance by positioning the favorites in the interpretive categories, taking into account that the bulk of the Academy is made up of actors and actresses.

The Screen Actors Guild, which hands out awards to both TV and movie stars, will continue to stick to its decision to award the awards without a host (Kristen Bell and Megan Mullally filled that role in 2018 and 2019, respectively), but with luxury presenters who will bring their own imprint to each instance of the ceremony.

The SAG Awards will be broadcast from 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and can be seen through the TNT signal

LIST OF NOMINEES

Best Actor in a Leading Role

– Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

– Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

– Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom”

– Will Smith, “King Richard”

– Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

– Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

– Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

– Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

-Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

– Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

-Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

– Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

-Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

– Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

– Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

– Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

– Cate Blanchett, “Night are Alley”

– Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

-Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

– Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Ensemble in a Movie

– “Belfast”

– “CODA”

– “Don’t Look Up”

– “House of Gucci”

– “King Richard”

Best Stuntmen in a Movie

– “Black Widow”

– “Dune”

– “The Matrix Resurrections”

– “No Time to Die”

– “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

-Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

– Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

-Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

-Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

– Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

-Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

– Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

-Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

-Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

-Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

-Brian Cox, “Succession”

– Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

– Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

– Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

– Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

-Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

– Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

– Elizabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Sarah Snook, “Succession”

– Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

-Michael Douglas, “The Cominsky Method”

– Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

– Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

– Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

– Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

-Elle Fanning, “The Great”

– Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

-Jean Smart, “Hacks”

– Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

– Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

– “The Handmaid’s Tale”

– “The Morning Show”

-“Squid Game”

– “Succession”

– “Yellowstone”

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

– “The Great”

– “Hacks”

– “The Kominsky Method”

– “Only Murders in the Building”

– “Ted Lasso”