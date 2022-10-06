The Oscar for best actor in the last 20 years

The Oscars or Academy Awards are the dream of every actor. More than 9 decades have passed since the first Oscar trophy was handed out and it still remains the biggest prize in the world film industry.

In recent years of Oscars, we have seen many amazing actors take home the Oscar trophy after winning it for the spectacular performance they have shown in their movies. Here is a list of the versatile actors who won Best Actor Oscars in the last decade.

Will Smith – Best Actor Oscar Award 2022

Will Smith is one of the best actors of this era and the actor is known for being versatile and has the ability to pull off any role with ease. Will Smith, who entered the entertainment industry in 1985, finally won his first Oscar in 2022 for his performance in King Richard.

The actor was twice nominated for an Oscar before winning it in 2022 for his performance in the 2007 film The Pursuit of Happyness and the 2001 film Ali.

Anthony Hopkins – Oscar Award for Best Actor 2021

Anthony Hopkins became the oldest actor to receive a Best Actor Oscar at the age of 83 after winning his second Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the film Father.

Anthony Hopkins played the role of an elderly man suffering from dementia in the film and after ‘The Father’ debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, Hopkins was predicted to win the Oscar for ‘The Father’.

Joaquin Phoenix – Oscar Award for Best Actor 2020

When the story of the Batman villain Joker premiered in 2019, audiences saw a portrayal of people suffering from mental illness and Jaoquin Phoenix did justice to one of the most popular comic book villains of all time.

When it was announced that Joaquin Phoenix would play Arthur Fleck in the new movie, no one expected him to rise to the bar Heath Ledger had set. But after its premiere, people understood that there was never any competition between Heath Ledger’s performance and Joaquin Phoenix’s because Phoenix portrayed the story of Arthur Fleck becoming Joker.

Rami Malek – Oscar 2019 Best Actor Award

When Rami Malek played Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemian Rhapsody, the film and Malek’s performance received mixed reviews from critics.

Some said that Malek was also imitating Freddie Mercury, the frontman of the greatest band of all time Queen, and others said that Malek captured the frontman’s charisma and energy and has given one of the greatest performances of all time. The Oscar jury supported subsequent criticism and Malek won his first Oscar in history in 2019.

Gary Oldman – Best Actor Award at the 2018 Oscars

Over the years, many actors have portrayed Winston Churchill on film, and none of them made the impact that Gary Oldman did in his 2017 film “Darkest Hour.”

Gary Oldman is known for carrying the weight of relieving many movies on his shoulder through his acting alone, but the actor won his first Oscar only in 2018.

Casey Affleck – Oscar 2017 Best Actor Award

Casey Affleck won his first Oscar in 2017 for his performance in the movie ‘Manchester By The Sea’. In the film, Affleck played the character of a person who was forced to return to her hometown to take care of her nephew and who is haunted by his past.

Before winning his first award, Affleck was nominated for an Oscar in 2008 in the category of best supporting actor for the film “The assassination of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford.”

Leonardo DiCaprio – Best Actor Oscar Award 2016

After being nominated for the Oscar Awards four times, Leonardo Dicaprio he won his first Oscar Award the fifth time he was nominated.

The actor won the award in 2016 for his performance in the film ‘The Revenant’, which depicted the story of frontiersman Hughie Glass, who survives a bear attack and takes revenge on the people who abandoned him.

Eddie Redmayne – Academy Award for Best Actor 2015

The 2015 Oscar for Best Actor nominee had some of the best performances of the decade and it was tough competition. Eddie Redmayne won the award for the year after beating actors like Michael Keaton for Birdman and Benedict Cumberbatch for Imitation Game.

Redmayne won the award for the film ‘The Theory of Everything’, which showed the relationship between Stephen Hawking and his wife Felicity Jones.

Matthew McConaughey – Oscar Best Actor Award 2014

Matthew McConaughey was not an actor who was the subject of discussion when it came to the Oscars. But in 2014, everything changed when McConaughey won the 2013 Best Actor Oscar for his movie “Dallas Buyers Club.”

At Dallas Buyers Club, Mathew represented the story of Roy Woodroof, an AIDS patient who was diagnosed as HIV-positive in the mid-1980s, when there was no adequate treatment for the disease.

Daniel Day-Lewis – Best Actor Award at the 2013 Oscars

Daniel Day-Lewis’ portrayal of Abraham Lincoln in the movie ‘Lincoln’ was one of the best performances of this decade. Dew-Lewis not only portrayed the president’s intelligence, but also portrayed his timidity and his actions that ended the civil war.

By winning the award for best actor in 2013, Daniel Day-Lewis became the first actor to win three Oscars for best actor. The actor won his first Oscar for Best Actor in 1990 for the film My Left Foot and won his second in 2008 for the film There Will Be Blood.

Jean Dujardin – Oscar Award for Best Actor 2012

In 2012, a French actor won the Oscar for best actor in history. Jean Dujardin won the best actor award for his performance in the movie ‘The Artist’. In this silent black-and-white film, Dujardin portrayed the character of a silent movie star and his relationship with a young actress as the cinema is replaced by the talkie.

The film won 5 awards at the 2012 Oscar Awards and was nominated in 10 categories. Jean Dujardin became the fourth person to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor after actors Maurice Chevalier, Charles Boyer and Gérard Depardieu. By far, Jean Dujardin is the only French actor to have won the Oscar for Best Actor.

Colin Firth – Oscar Award for Best Actor 2011

Colin Firth is the actor who can surprise you with his performance in movies like English Love and can also make you fall in love through his performance in the television series Pride and Prejudice.

Colin Firth was first nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 2010 for the film ‘A Single Man’ but luck was not on his side that year. But the following year, Firth took home the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the movie “The King’s Speech.”

Jeff Bridges – 2010 Oscar Best Actor Award

After being nominated four times in the best actor category, Jeff Bridges won the award in 2010 for his portrayal of a country music performer in the movie “Crazy Heart.”

His first Oscar nomination for Best Actor was in 1984 for the movie Starman and he was also nominated for Best Supporting Role multiple times at the Academy Awards.

Academy Award for Best Actor (2001 – 2022)