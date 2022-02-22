The Oscar-nominated movies available to watch on HBO Max

On Sunday, March 27, a new edition of the Oscar awards, one of the most important events in the film industry. This year there will be ten films competing for the top prize and many of them can be found on various streaming platforms.

An example are dunes and king richard: a winning familywhich can be seen in hbo max, one of the services that recently arrived in Latin America. Below we tell you what each film is about and how many nominations they have in this new installment of the Oscars.

dunes

2021 – Dir: Denis Villeneuve

The film directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet adapts the homonymous science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert released in 1965. This action-adventure film tells the story of Paul Atreides, “a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny beyond his imagination and who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe(via HBO Max).

dunes features a top-notch cast, made up of big Hollywood names like Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Chang Chen, Stephen Henderson, and Dave Bautista. The film arrives at the Oscar Awards with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

You can read our review of dunes in this link.

King Richard: A Winning Family

2021 – Dir: Reinaldo Marcus Green

The film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green is starring Will Smith, who plays the father of Venus and Serena Williams, two of the most successful tennis players in history. The film “follows the journey of Richard Williams, an unflappable father who helped raise two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will go on to change the sport of tennis forever,” reads the official synopsis.

He adds, “Driven by a clear vision of his future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, onto the world stage as legendary icons. The deeply moving film depicts the power of family, perseverance and unwavering faith as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.”

Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyaa Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and Craig Tate complete the cast of the film that has six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

More about king richard on this note.