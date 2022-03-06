The Oscar-nominated movies that can be seen on streaming

On Sunday the 27th, the Oscar awards ceremony takes place. Several of the films that will compete for the most precious golden statuette in cinema are available on streaming platforms.

As in the case of The Power of the Dog, one of the favorites to win the list of best film, produced by Netflix and available on the platform. The western revolves around Phil Burbank, a rancher with a very closed personality, whose peace of mind is affected when his brother brings her new wife and her son to her house.

The film received 12 calls: In acting, Benedict Cumberbatch will dispute the Actor, while Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons the Supporting; like the actress Kirsten Dunst. Jane Campion will fight for the Directing and Adapted Screenplay; In terms of techniques, the film that will compete for the Oscar for Best Picture was also nominated for the shortlists of Production Design, Sound, Cinematography, Editing and Soundtrack.

Another film with several nominations is the film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel, Dune, carried out by director Denis Villeneuve, which can be seen on HBO Max. The film tells the story of a brilliant young man who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his own, while evil forces clash over one of the rarest resources in the galaxy.

In addition to the Oscar for Best Film, it will contest the shortlists for Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costumes, Makeup, Editing, Soundtrack, Production Design, Visual Effects and Sound.

The HBO Max platform also hosts the film King Richard, which has six nominations. The film presents how Venus and Serena Williams became tennis stars thanks to the training of their father Richard. The same will dispute the statuette in the three lists of Actor, with Will Smith; Supporting Actress, with Aunjanue Ellis; Edition; Script; Song; and Best Movie.

Amazon. On the other hand, the streaming service Amazon Prime Video integrates in its catalog the tape Ser los Ricardos, which deals with the history of TV stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, in a period of crisis that affected marriage in the 50s. The film achieved three calls: Actor, with Javier Bardem; Supporting Actor, with JK Simmons; and Actress, with Nicole Kidman.

The catalog of that platform includes the award-winning and also favorite for the Oscar for best film CODA, which accompanies a daughter of deaf adults who is faced with the dilemma of pursuing her dream along with music and having to abandon her parents. In addition to the shortlist for Best Film, the film will compete for the statuettes of Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor, with Troy Kotsur.

Netflix. On Netflix you can see The Dark Daughter, the film that marks the debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal as a director and that was summoned to three Oscar shortlists. The story follows a woman who, on vacation, during her stay in Greece, is confronted with fragments of her past. The production will fight for the Best Screenplay statuettes; Supporting Actress, with Jessie Buckley; and Actress, with Olivia Colman, who will seek her second victory.

The same platform integrates into its catalog the controversial Don’t look up, which narrates the reactions and situations that arise from the discovery of two astronomers announcing that a comet will destroy the Earth. The film was nominated for Best Picture, Screenplay, Editing and Soundtrack.

Likewise, the latest production by Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers, is available on Netflix. The film that accompanies two women who give birth at the same time in today’s Spain still astonished by the disappearances that occurred during the dictatorship, was convened for the categories of Best Supporting Actress, with Penélope Cruz; and Soundtrack. There is also Tick, tick … boom!, which narrates the journey of Jonathan Larson writing a work that he hopes will be a great musical. The protagonist Andrew Garfield will compete for the Oscar for Best Actor and the film for the Edition list.

Where to see

Netflix:

– The power of the dog (12 nominations).

– The Dark Daughter (3 nominations).

– Don’t look up (4 nominations).

– Parallel Mothers (2 nominations).

– Tick, tick Boom! (2 nominations).

HBOMax:

– Dune (10 nominations).

– King Richard (6 nominations).

Amazon Prime Video:

– Ser los Ricardos (3 nominations).

– CODA, (3 nominations).