The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2014 – Movies and TV

A few days before the 94th edition of the Oscars, it is worth remembering that many of the winning and nominated films for the main Hollywood awards in recent years are available to watch on the different streaming platforms, so we have prepared a guide for you year by year where you can find them.

These are the 2014 movies available for streaming:

Birdmana dramatic comedy directed by the Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, about a movie actor famous for having played a superhero, who experiences an existential crisis while trying to stage a play in New York. Starring Michael Keaton and Emma Stone. Winner of the Oscar for best film and the awards for best direction, best original screenplay and best cinematography. Available in Star+.

the theory of everything, a biographical drama about the emblematic theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, his fight against a degenerative disease and his romantic relationship with his partner Jane. Directed by James Marsh and starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. Oscar winner for best actor (Redmayne). Available on HBO Max.

Still Alicea drama about a teacher who receives an Alzheimer’s diagnosis after her 50th birthday. Directed by Richard Glazer and Wash Westmorelandand starring Julianne Moorewho won the Oscar for best actress for the film. Available on HBO Max.

boyhood, a drama about the childhood and adolescence of a young American, from 6 to 18 years old, filmed in real time. Directed by Richard Linklater and starring Ella Coltrane, Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke. Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress (Arquette). Available on HBO Max.

the riddle code, a historical drama about the efforts of mathematician Alan Turing and his colleagues to design a computer capable of cracking Nazi Germany’s military communications codes during World War II. Directed by Morten Tyldum and starring benedict cumberbatch and Keira Knightley. Oscar winner for best adapted screenplay. Available on HBO Max.

great heroes, a Disney animated sci-fi adventure film about a boy genius who, along with a nursing robot, forms a team of heroes to protect his town from a technological threat. Directed by Don Hall and Chris Williams. Oscar winner for best animated film. Available on Disney+.

The Grand Budapest Hotel, a dramatic comedy about the experiences of the employees of a prestigious hotel in a fictional nation in Eastern Europe, at the beginning of the 20th century. Directed by Wes Anderson and starring Tony Revoli and Ralph Fiennes. Winner of four Oscars: Best Original Score (composed by Alexandre Desplat), Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design. Available in Star+.

Sniper, a war drama about American sniper Chris Kyle, considered the deadliest shooter in US military history with more than 250 confirmed kills during the war in Iraq. Directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper. Oscar winner for best sound editing. Available on HBO Max.

Interstellar, science fiction film about a group of astronauts who are sent on a mission to search for a habitable planet to make it the new home of humanity before the imminent destruction of the Earth. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Oscar winner for best visual effects. Available on HBO Max.

Other nominated films available for streaming

In the woods (nominated for 3 Oscars), available on Disney+

Unwavering (nominated for 3 Oscars), available on HBO Max

Guardians of the Galaxy (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on Disney+

own vice (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on HBO Max

Wild soul (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on Star+

The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2015

The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2016

The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2017

The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2018

The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2019

The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2020