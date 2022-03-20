The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2016 – Movies and TV

A few weeks before the 94th edition of the Oscars, it is worth remembering that many of the winning and nominated films for the main Hollywood awards in recent years are available to watch on the different streaming platforms, so we have prepared a guide for you year by year where you can find them.

These are the 2016 movies available for streaming:

Moonlighta drama directed by Barry Jenkins, which follows the childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood of a young man trying to overcome abuse and come to terms with his sexuality. Starring Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Mahershala Ali. Winner of the Oscar for best film and the awards for best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor (Ali). Available on HBO Max.

fencesa period drama about an African-American man trying to raise his children in the 1950s. Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Washington and Viola Daviswho won the Oscar for best supporting actress. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Zootopia, Disney’s animated film that takes place in a world inhabited exclusively by animals, in which a recently turned police rabbit must uncover a conspiracy with the help of a swindling fox. Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore. Oscar winner for best animated film. Available on Disney+.

OJ: Made in Americaa documentary that explores the life and career of the American football star OJ Simpson, turned actor and eventually charged with the murder of his wife and another man, resulting in one of the most famous trials in US history. Directed by Ezra Edman. Oscar winner for best documentary feature film. Available in Star+.

To a man, a war film about a pacifist soldier who served as a medic in the United States Army during World War II, saving lives during a bloody battle against Japanese forces. Directed by Mel Gibson and starring Andrew Garfield. Oscar winner for best editing and best sound editing. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Fantastic beasts and where to find themfantasy film and prequel to the saga Harry Potter, which takes place in the early 20th century and follows a zoologist wizard trying to recover lost magical creatures in New York. Directed by David Yachts and starring Eddie Redmayne. Oscar winner for best costume design. Available on HBO Max.

the jungle book, adventure film based on the book of the same name, about a boy lost in the jungles of India who is raised by animals. Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Neel Sethi. Oscar winner for best visual effects. Available on Disney+.

Other nominated films available for streaming

a way home (nominated for 6 Oscars), available on HBO Max

hidden talents (nominated for 3 Oscars), available on Disney+

jackie (nominated for 3 Oscars), available on HBO Max

Moana (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on Disney+

passengers (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on Netflix

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on Disney+