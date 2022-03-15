The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2019 – Movies and TV

A few weeks before the 94th edition of the Oscars, it is worth remembering that many of the winning and nominated films for the main Hollywood awards in recent years are available to watch on the different streaming platforms, so we have prepared a guide for you year by year where you can find them.

Read More: The Oscar winners of previous years and where to see them: 2020

These are the 2019 movies available for streaming:

parasitesthe suspense thriller and black comedy from the South Korean director bong joon-ho, made history by becoming the first non-English speaking production to win the Oscar for best film. He had previously won the Palme d’Or at the prestigious Cannes festival. In addition to the Academy Award for Best Picture, parasites It took three other awards: best direction, best original screenplay and best international film. Available on Netflix.

Joker, based on the DC Comics villain of the same name, follows an aspiring comedian who unexpectedly becomes the symbol of a social rebellion. Directed by Todd Phillips and starring joaquin phoenix. He won two Oscars: Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Original Score (composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

once upon a time in hollywoodthe latest film from the acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, is a love letter to late 1960s Hollywood, centering on a famous actor in the doldrums and his stunt double and best friend. With Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt and margot robbie. He won two Oscars: Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

story of a marriagea family drama directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, about a couple going through a messy divorce. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern). Available on Netflix.

Toy Story 4, the fourth installment in Pixar’s acclaimed animated film series, in which cowboy Woody and a new toy embark on a journey of discovery as they try to get back to their human Bonnie. Directed by Josh Cooley. Oscar winner for best animated film. Available on Disney+.

1917a war drama directed by Sam Mendes and starring George McKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, which follows two British soldiers in World War I who embark on a dangerous mission in an attempt to save thousands of their comrades. Winner of three Oscars: best visual effects, best cinematography and best sound mix. Available in Star+.

against the impossiblea drama directed by james mangold and starring Matt Damon and Christian bale, which tells the story of a racing driver and a team of engineers trying to create a car capable of taking on Ferrari’s in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. It won the Oscars for Best Editing and Best Sound Editing. Available on Disney+.

Rocketman, a biographical musical about iconic British singer Elton John. Directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton. It won the Oscar for best original song (love me againwritten by Elton John). Available on Netflix.

Other nominated films available for streaming:

the Irish (nominated for 10 Oscars), available on Netflix

JojoRabbit (nominated for 6 Oscars), available on Star+

little women (nominated for 6 Oscars), available on Amazon Prime Video

The scandal (nominated for 3 Oscars), available on Amazon Prime Video

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (nominated for 3 Oscars), available on Disney+

the two popes (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on Netflix

Harriet (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on Star+

judy (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on Star +

pain and glory (nominated for 2 Oscars), available on HBO Max