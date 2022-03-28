The Oscars 2022 began and the memes are already parading the red carpet

The most important movie moment of the year has arrived to delight viewers. The 2022 Oscars have everyone glued to the screen waiting to find out who will be the lucky ones to win the famous award. Along with the number of movies and celebrities came memes to entertain the most passionate fans of cinema.

Some of the most popular memes

The jokes went through different categories: from funny questions to praising the look that certain stars chose to wear this year. Others are also about the films that are nominated, many of which managed to make the members of the Academy fall in love and move them to tears, who are the ones who choose the winners.

Some of the most popular memes

One of the memes that circulated the most on social networks, which are the ones that are there every year, are those where Internet users make them win prizes. For example, on Twitter a user posted: “Me picking up my Oscar for the movie I imagined with you.” And like that there are many more, in which the trophy is collected by the dreamers.

Some of the most popular memes

“Me watching the #Oscars without any study or deep knowledge about cinema or acting but hoping that the ones I want win,” he published another user of the same platform next to an image of The Simpsons, where one of the characters can be seen looking very carefully. Likewise, another is with a photo of Homer in a wedding dress, seeing the look that RIZ AHMED chose to use.

Italy was left out of the World Cup and memes flooded social networks For the second time in a row, Italy will not be present at the World Cup and the memes soon reached all social networks.

Some of the most popular memes

And the most liked and shared by users are the memes that portray how beautiful the biggest Hollywood stars look. Viola Davis, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried were some of those chosen for the beautiful dresses they chose to wear at the 93rd Oscars gala.