Entertainment

The Oscars 2022: the 10 couples that stood out on the Red Carpet

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 51 1 minute read

The Oscar Awards 2022 It is one of the most anticipated awards worldwide. Hundreds of celebrities gathered after two years of not being able to do it normally due to the pandemic.

Tonight the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, witnessed the meeting of the most admired celebrity couples in the film and entertainment industry.

The Kardashian who broke the rules of the Oscars 2022
Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker.

On the Red Carpet of the Oscars 2022 were: Kourtney Kardashian – Travis Barker. Penelope Cruz – Javier Bardem. Ashton Kutcher- Mila Kunis. Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner. Will Smith – Joda Pinkett. Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban. Benedict Cumberbatch – Sophie Hunter. Jamie Dornan – Amelia Warner. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer.

Oscar Awards 2022: all the looks of the top Hollywood stars
. Ashton Kutcher- Mila Kunis.
oscars 2022
Will Smith – Joda Pinkett.
oscars 2022
Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban.

As an extra bonus, we also bring you the photo of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Her outfit deserves a few lines apart. For its originality, comfort and irreverence for the Red Carpet of the most glamorous award ceremony in Hollywood.

The Oscars 2022: the 10 couples that stood out on the Red Carpet
McCarthy and Ben Falcone.
The Oscars 2022: the 10 couples that stood out on the Red Carpet
Penelope Cruz – Javier Bardem.
The Oscars 2022: the 10 couples that stood out on the Red Carpet
Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner.
The Oscars 2022: the 10 couples that stood out on the Red Carpet
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer.
The Oscars 2022: the 10 couples that stood out on the Red Carpet
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sophie Hunter.
The Oscars 2022: the 10 couples that stood out on the Red Carpet
Jamie Dornan – Amelia Warner.

You may also like

Zaira Nara and Facundo Pieres

Zaira Nara and Facundo Pieres: romance rumors

Brunette Rial

Morena Rial is pregnant

Dyhzy Fabrii Watson and Lady Nada

Queer Revolution: Dyhzy, Fabrii Watson and Lady Nada, intimate

Dyhzy's message after the official presentation of Francisco, the son of Fabiola Yáñez

Dyhzy’s message after the official presentation of Francisco, the son of Fabiola Yáñez

in this note

  • Mila Kunis
  • jamie dornan
  • Will Smith
  • Penelope Cruz

  • Oscar Awards 2022

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 51 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vanessa Guzmán defends herself and accepts that her face has changed

3 mins ago

Emma Mackey to play Margot Robbie’s sister in Barbie movie

5 mins ago

The best beauty products in April 2022

7 mins ago

Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her with a bottle at the start of her explosive trial

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button