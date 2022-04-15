The Oscars 2022: the 10 couples that stood out on the Red Carpet

The Oscar Awards 2022 It is one of the most anticipated awards worldwide. Hundreds of celebrities gathered after two years of not being able to do it normally due to the pandemic.

Tonight the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, witnessed the meeting of the most admired celebrity couples in the film and entertainment industry.

On the Red Carpet of the Oscars 2022 were: Kourtney Kardashian – Travis Barker. Penelope Cruz – Javier Bardem. Ashton Kutcher- Mila Kunis. Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner. Will Smith – Joda Pinkett. Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban. Benedict Cumberbatch – Sophie Hunter. Jamie Dornan – Amelia Warner. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer.

As an extra bonus, we also bring you the photo of Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Her outfit deserves a few lines apart. For its originality, comfort and irreverence for the Red Carpet of the most glamorous award ceremony in Hollywood.

