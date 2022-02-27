The Oscars 2022: Where to see the 10 nominees for Best Picture?

We are one month away from the 94th edition of the Oscars; this year the Hollywood Academy decided to complete the list in the Best Film category with 10 films. “El poder del Perro” is the most nominated with 12, followed by “Dune” with 10, but both are in the category defined as “the most important of the night”.

The adaptation and evolution that the film industry has gone through since the beginning of the pandemic has led to many films nominated in the category having their premiere on streaming platforms, some others are in theaters or soon to be released in one of the these two options.

Therefore, if you want to arrive ready for the ceremony this coming March 27, in us lh We bring you a guide to where you can see the 10 films nominated for Best Picture.

BELFAST

The film directed by Kenneth Branagh tells the story of Buddy, a boy whose life is full of love, family, childhood pranks and even an innocent romance. However, his beloved city of Belfast is caught up in escalating turmoil over the Northern Ireland conflict, leaving his family with a choice: wait for the dissent to pass, or leave the city and everything they know to start a new life. life in a new place.

A semi-autobiographical account of the director set in the middle of the 20th century, and which presents the acting debut of Jude Hill, accompanied by renowned actors and actresses such as: Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench.

Where to see: In national theaters starting March 10.

CODA

This story directed by Sian Heder tells the story of Ruby, a CODA girl (Child of Deaf Adults) -for its acronym in English-, being the only hearing person in her deaf family, she has spent her whole life helping them to communicate with the rest of the world, cooperating in the family fishing business, at the same time he seeks to achieve the goal of succeeding with his passion: music.

When the family business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her dream of music or staying in the family office and not leaving her parents.

An American adaptation of the French film La Familia Bélier, CODA stars: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, Eugenio Derbéz and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

DON’T LOOK UP

Adam McKay’s film centers on two low-key scientists who discover that a deadly meteorite will hit planet Earth in six months, so they decide to go on a media and government tour to report on what will happen, however , they find a population that is not very receptive and incredulous to the subject that prefers to focus on other matters.

A satirical comedy that alludes to topics such as climate change, the pandemic, the polarization of information, through laughter and the absurd. The film features one of the biggest and most popular casts of the past year: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, among others.

Where to watch: Netflix.

DRIVE MY CAR

In his directorial debut, Ryusuke Hamaguchi brings us the only non-English language film nominated in the category. It tells the story of Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director who after two years of losing his wife is unable to face the situation until he agrees to direct a theater festival in Hiroshima, where he will meet a young woman named Misaki designated to drive the car that will transport you.

A film full of car rides, stories and sincere confessions about life, which is based on the short story by writer Haruki Murakami, and features performances by Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Sonia Yuan and Satoko Abe.

Where to watch: Mubi and available starting March 2 on HBO Max.

DUNE

The new film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work of the same name arrived last year directed by Denis Villenueve, which tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant, talented young man born with a destiny that goes beyond his understanding, so must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe, Arrakis, to secure his future, that of his family and people. However, he must face different political forces that seek to dominate the planet for the most precious supply that exists: spice.

A story that takes place in the year 10,191, in which unleashing human potential and overcoming fear will be the main challenges, this is the first film in the saga and stars: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgård.

Where to watch: HBO Max.

KING RICHARD (KING RICHARD: A WINNING FAMILY)

This biographical film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green follows the training methods of Richard Williams, father of renowned tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, who would become two of the greatest and most legendary tennis players in history.

The film covers the time of the tennis players’ beginnings as children and how their father always prioritized achieving a balance between their studies, training and mental health; The cast includes: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Jon Bernthal and Demi Singleton.

Where to watch: HBO Max and currently available in movie theaters nationwide.

PIZZA LICORICE

Paul Thomas Anderson directs this new film that tells the story of Alana Kane, a young adult who is looking to succeed in the workplace and with the desire to “do something”, and Gary Valentine, a 15-year-old boy actor who He is also passionate about entrepreneurship. These two young people enter into a love-hate relationship, full of journeys, complexities of first love and that prepares them for the reality of adult life.

Located in the San Fernando Valley in 1973, it is a film with a semi-autobiographical touch also on the part of the director, with precise moments lived by both protagonists. Presents the acting debut of Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, with other well-known actors such as: Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Maya Rudolph, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, among others.

Where to see: Currently available in theaters across the country.

NIGHTMARE ALLEY (THE ALLEY OF LOST SOULS)

Director Guillermo del Toro brings a new film in which a man acquires knowledge of manipulation in a circus, once he masters it he becomes an ambitious and renowned carnival dancer with a talent for manipulating people using few words. He begins to gain popularity until he hooks up with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than him in order to rob a dangerous millionaire.

The story takes place in New York in the 1940s and is based on William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same name, with a cast led by Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe.

Where to see: Currently available in theaters across the country.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

It is the only nominated film directed by a woman, Jane Campion, here we follow two brothers: Phil and George Burbank, who are “two sides of the same coin”; Phil is characterized as elegant and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. When George secretly marries the town widow, Phil starts a relentless war within her family against them using her son Peter as a pawn.

A western set during the 20th century that questions issues such as alcoholism, homophobia and other evils of that time. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smith-McPhee star in the most nominated movie of the night.

Where to watch: Netflix.

WEST SIDE STORY (LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS)

This new adaptation by Steven Spielberg tells the story of two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City; when the feeling of mutual love between Tony and María begins to be more palpable, it also brings conflicts in the neighborhood where they live, since both are linked to the two enemy gangs.

A new adaptation of the renowned Broadway musical of the same name, this time directed by one of the most distinguished directors and cataloged as a pioneer of New Hollywood. It stars in her debut Rachel Zegler, accompanied by Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Ana Isabell, Maddie Ziegler, Mike Faist, and even an actress who also appeared in the first adaptation of ’61: Rita Moreno.

Where to watch: Available starting March 2 on Disney+.

Seeing the total of these 10 films is equivalent to 1,398 minutes, which translates into 23.3 hours, that is, less than a day; Now there’s no excuse not to be ready for March 27 and binge watch all the movies nominated for Best Picture!