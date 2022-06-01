The Oscars deactivate the controversy with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), who will be a presenter at the gala

MADRID, 23 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

West Side Story is nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Actress Rachel Zegler, who plays Maria, has been about to miss the ceremony since she has not received her invitation, but everything indicates that she will finally be on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles as presenter .

Zegler revealed on Instagram that she was not invited to the event. “I don’t know, I’ve tried everything, but it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I’ll support West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we did so tirelessly three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle happens and I can celebrate our movie.” in person, but hey, that’s the way it is sometimes I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage, I’m disappointed too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie,” she posted.

According to Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to solve it by inviting Zegler to participate in the gala as a presenter. According to the specialized journalist Clayton Davis, the actress would not have been invited at first due to the restrictions due to the coronavirus, which have forced the number of attendees to be reduced.

The interpreter is currently in London filming the new version of Snow White, in which she plays the main role. The film is in full production and the recording schedule would have to be adjusted in order for Zegler to attend the Oscars. It should be noted that the Academy has not yet officially confirmed Zegler’s participation.

If her participation is confirmed, Zegler would act as a presenter along with other stars such as Elliot Page, Bill Murray, Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, HER, Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o , John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Rami Malek, Lily James, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Zoe Kravitz

Many fans and celebrities backed Zegler, urging the Oscars and Disney to get her an invite. “I appreciate all the support, I really appreciate it. We live in unprecedented times and it takes a lot of behind-the-scenes work to make movie magic happen, and the same goes for award shows. Let’s respect the process.” artist on Twitter.

In addition to awards for best picture and best direction, West Side Story is also up for best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose, best production design, best sound, best costume design and best cinematography.