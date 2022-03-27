The Oscars return for a different ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With a Latino presence spanning multiple categories after barely any last year, the Oscars return to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on Sunday for a ceremony with a difference.

Producers are looking to turn around years of poor ratings — capped off by their worst last year, when the celebration was moved to Union Station for a scaled-down event due to the pandemic — with a sweeping list of changes ranging from eight awards an hour before the televised gala (of which fragments will be edited for the ceremony), three conductors after there was no master of ceremonies in three years and musical numbers that go beyond the nominated songs (Didn’t they find out? Yes, they will talk of Bruno!)

Regaining the interest of viewers does not seem like an easy task. Although the movie industry recovered significantly from the pandemic in 2021, the rebound has been uneven. Globally, about half as many tickets were sold last year as in 2019: $21.3 billion in 2021 versus $42.3 billion, according to the Motion Picture Association. And more films than ever went straight into homes: Of the 10 nominees for best picture this year, half were available on streaming platforms on or near the same day of release.

There is also the challenge of drawing global attention for a Hollywood celebration after two years of the pandemic and as Russia’s war rages in Ukraine. The show’s producer, Will Packer, has said that the war will be respectfully acknowledged during the broadcast.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” a gothic western from Jane Campion, comes in with 12 nominations and a good chance of winning the top prize. But Sian Heder’s drama about a deaf family “CODA”, which only has three nominations, is considered by many to be the favorite. His win would be a win for Apple TV+, which picked up the film at the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent a lot of money promoting it in the Oscar race.

“Dune,” the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi epic that has 10 nominations, is anticipated to take the most awards by sweeping the technical categories.

After several years without a host, the organizers turned to Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to present the gala. They have also lined up an all-star group including Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Sebastián Yatra to sing the nominated songs, while the cast of “Encanto” will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with the help of Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

The change that has generated the most controversy is the delivery of eight awards before the televised ceremony, including best production design, editing, sound, original music, makeup and hairstyle, short film, animated short film and documentary short film.

The academy has urged attendees to be in their seats an hour early and stars like Jessica Chastain, nominated for best actress for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” have said they won’t do interviews in the red carpet if it means missing out on awards like hair and makeup, for which your film is competing. Earlier this month, more than 70 Oscar winners, including Guillermo del Toro, James Cameron and Kathleen Kennedy, warned that the change would make some nominees feel like “second-class citizens.”

Del Toro is on the list of Latin and Ibero-American artists nominated this year. The Mexican filmmaker is competing for the best film award for “Nightmare Alley” (“El alley of lost souls”), which he directed and co-produced. Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz compete as leading actors, in “Being the Ricardos” (“Ser los Ricardo”) and “Parallel Mothers”, respectively. And Ariana DeBose arrives as the undisputed favorite in the supporting actress section for her fiery performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”, 60 years after her role deserved the same award for Rita Moreno.

Among others, Miranda could achieve the coveted EGOT status, an acronym by which those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards are known, for the song “Dos oruguitas” from “Encanto”. And Germaine Franco could become the first Latin woman to win the award for best original music for her score for the same film.

After last year’s anticlimactic finale, when the event ended with the award for best actor and the winner Anthony Hopkins was not present to receive it, the producers promised to resume the tradition of closing the gala with the highest honor of the night: best film.

The Academy Awards, in their 94th edition, will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 pm New York (0000 GMT) and can also be viewed on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and ABC.com with user authentication .

AP reporter Jake Coyle contributed to this report.

Sigal Ratner-Arias is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sigalratner.

A person walks the red carpet during preparations for Sunday’s 94th annual Academy Awards outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Friday, March 25, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In this image released by Netflix, Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from “The Power of the Dog.” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP)

Troy Kotsur, winner of the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor, and his “CODA” co-stars Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Eugenio Derbez, from left, pose after winning the night’s top award for Best Ensemble , on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In this image released by Disney, Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film “Encanto.” (Disney via AP)

An Oscar statue on the red carpet for Sunday’s 94th annual Academy Awards outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In this image released by Disney, composer Germaine Franco performs during the musicalization of “Encanto” by Walt Disney Animation Studios, on September 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Franco is nominated for an Oscar for best original music for this work. (Mark Von Holden/Disney via AP)

Javier Bardem, left, and Penelope Cruz arrive at the 94th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on March 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Carlos López Estrada arrives at the 94th Annual Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In this image released by Searchlight Pictures, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, left, with actors Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett on the set of “Nightmare Alley.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Hugo Covarrubias, director of the Oscar-nominated Chilean short film “Bestia,” poses in his studio at the Mapocho train station, which has been converted into a cultural center, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, February 21, 2022. The Awards of the Academy will be delivered in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from “Dune.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)