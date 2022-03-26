The Oscars return to the Dolby Theater

Uncle Óscar returns with three mistresses of ceremonies and a red carpet at the Dolby Theater. One hundred and fifty meters for a parade of glamor and sophistication, but what styles will we see? “Sobriety, white, black, mermaid and princess silhouettes. This fuchsia color is now being seen a lot on the catwalk,” explains fashion stylist Víctor Blanco. The great Hollywood party moves figures of vertigo. Three and a half million euros cost this dress that Jennifer Lawrence wore in 2013, the most expensive in the history of the awards. Investment also in beauty. More than a hundred million euros these days. “The preferred treatments are those that have a ‘flash’ effect in a single session, that provide juiciness and luminosity to the skin,” says Paz Torralba, director of ‘The Beauty Concept’. Preparations for a gala that the Spanish nominees face nervously . “The fact that it is a film with Almodóvar gives me a plus of responsibility, of emotion,” says composer Alberto Iglesias. Although for the first time the statuettes for the soundtrack and seven other categories will be delivered one hour before the ceremony. Only a summary will be broadcast live. The Academy seeks to invigorate the show in this way. Television audiences – many moviegoers say – to the detriment of the seventh art.