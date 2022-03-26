The Oscars that can elevate Campion and make Hollywood feminine

The cinema is a Mecca for men. In its 93 years of existence, the Oscars have only awarded two directors, Kathryn Bigelow, in 2010, for the hurt Lockerand Chloé Zhao, last year, for Nomadland. Now the Academy could take a step to correct this forgetfulness and make Hollywood female. New Zealand director Jane Campion is the favorite of this 94th edition in the categories of Best Film and Best Direction for the power of the doga modern western based on a novel by Thomas Savage.





If the forecast is true, two women would have won the golden statuette in consecutive years. But with academics you never know and Campion’s competition is plentiful and quality. CODA: The Sounds of Silence, by Siân Heder, has been gaining ground to win the Oscar for Best Picture in recent days after winning the Producers Guild award. And Steven Spielberg, who is always a good candidate for Best Director, embroiders it as a director in his version of West Side Story.





West Side Story It’s a great film, but its chances of winning the Best Film award are slim because it’s a remake. Kenneth Branagh has a better chance of giving the surprise of the night because his Belfast is a delightful film in which the British director recaptures his childhood in the capital of Northern Ireland during the outbreak of violence. Branagh resorts to black and white photography to delicately tell the story of a family (his own) that plans to leave a city mired in confrontation between Catholics and Protestants.





And Paul Thomas Anderson is not far behind with Licorice Pizzaa film that is difficult to classify and somewhat crazy, but full of charm that tells of the adventures of some teenagers in Los Angeles during the 70s. The Academy has nominated no more and no less than 10 films for its main Oscar, although everything points to that the rest of the candidates will leave empty-handed. don’t look upby Adam McKay, is an ironic criticism of populism and the dependence on social networks that has a great cast, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett, but that loses steam due to the abuse of its sarcastic tone.





Ryûsuke Hamaguchi adapts in drive my car a story by Haruki Murakami. The Japanese filmmaker takes a journey of more than three hours through the story of a theater actor who is widowed. A tour that has admirers and detractors alike. Hamaguchi is not in the pools to win the award for best film or directing, but he is the favorite to win the Oscar for Best International Film, a category in which he is also nominated.





the alley of lost souls, by Guillermo del Toro; other remakethe one of dunesby Denis Villeneuve, and Williams methodby Reinaldo Marcus Green, complete the list of the 10 best films of the year for the Academy, which, however, has only selected five directors for the nomination for Best Director: Campion, Anderson, Hamaguchi, Branagh and Spielberg.

Will Smith in a scene from ‘The Williams Method’

Williams method It is not among the favorites, but it is assumed that its protagonist, Will Smith, will win the Oscar for Best Leading Actor. Smith plays Richard Williams, a man who insisted that his daughters be the best tennis players in the world despite having everything against him. Williams lacked the financial resources to enroll the girls in a club, he coached them on a municipal court and had to beg for a coach to teach them for free. But he overcame all those obstacles. Venus and Serena Williams reached the top of world tennis. And everything indicates that Smith will finally take his Oscar after two previous nominations for Ali and Looking for happiness.

Bardem’s candidacy

Smith could only be overshadowed by Benedict Cumberbatch, who embroiders him as the unpleasant, bitter and rude cowboy who drives his sister-in-law (Kirsten Dunst) crazy in the power of the dog. They have fewer options Denzel Washington, nominated for his Lord Macbeth in The tragedy of Macbeth (Joel Coen) and Andrew Garfield, who plays a composer afraid of failure in Tick, tick… Boom!, by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It is very unlikely that Javier Bardem will come away with an Oscar from tomorrow’s gala, but the fact of being among the five chosen to play Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s film Being the Ricardos It is already quite an award for the Spanish actor.

The actresses Milena Smit and Penélope Cruz, leading mothers in ‘Parallel Mothers’

Neither does Penelope Cruz start as a favourite, but she has more options than her husband, because in the Best Leading Actress section there is no clear favorite this year. Cruz is nominated for her role in parallel motherss, the latest film by Pedro Almodóvar and that candidacy is also a great recognition for the Spanish. Jessica Chastain starts with a certain advantage to win this Oscar for her interpretation of a televangelist in Tammy Faye’s eyes (Michael Showhalter).

Ariana DeBose as Anita in ‘West Side Story’

He is hot on the heels of Kristen Stewart who becomes Lady Di in spencer (Pablo Larraín) and Nicole Kidman for her role as Lucille Ball in Being by Ricardos. Olivia Colman, who could be the surprise of the night, completes the quintet of nominees for the dark daughter, by Maggie Gyllenhaal, where she gets into the skin of a woman tortured by motherhood. Colman already won the Oscar in 2018 for The favourite (Yorgos Lanthimos).





Much clearer seems the section of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress where Ariana DeBose shines with her own light thanks to her Anita de West Side Story. DeBose sings, dances, is passionate, suffers… and is fantastic as was her predecessor, Rita Moreno, who already won an Oscar for the same role in the 1961 version, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, A DeBose can overshadow Judi Dench, wonderful as the grandmother of Buddy, the protagonist of Belfast. Also nominated are Kirsten Dunst, the tortured sister-in-law of the power of the dog; Aunjanue Ellis, who plays Richard’s wife in Williams methodand Jesse Buckley for the dark daughter.

Troy Kotsur, the deaf actor with a long career

There is also a favorite for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, an interpreter whose deafness has not prevented him from developing a long career and who now caresses the acting award for excellence thanks to CODA: The Sounds of Silence, where he plays the deaf-mute father of the teenager who dreams of being a singer. Kotsur competes with two of the essential actors of the cast of the power of the dog, young Kodi Smit-McPhee, the fainthearted kid who grows strong in the face of adversity, and Jesse Plemons, the sweet brother of the tough Cumberbatch. Completing the candidacy are Ciaran Hinds, the necessary grandfather from Belfast, and JK Simmons, who plays actor William Frawley in Being by Ricardos.





It seems certain that Hamaguchi will win the statuette for Best International Film for his drive my car, but there is another non-English language film that the Academy liked a lot, so much so that it was also nominated for Best Documentary and Best Animated Film. Is about fleea Danish film that narrates the escape of a young man from Afghanistan at the end of the 80s. And watch out because Paolo Sorrentino is also nominated for It was the hand of God and Joachim Trier for the worst person in the worlda Norwegian film that has convinced festivals around the world.