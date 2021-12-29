“The Osimhen case is very serious, it risks being a farce! I already find it apocalyptic that Lozano and Fabian return to their countries and take Covid …”

At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, the writer Maurizio spoke De John, making some statements.

“Insigne and Napoli are both right, the fans will have to get used to not being divided into factions. Faced with such offers it is madness for a family not to accept them: it would be ridiculous to think that they do not accept. Napoli has the need to lower the amount of salaries for budgetary reasons, they are right not to endorse salary increases. The Osimhen case is very serious, the prognosis is 90 days and if there is no visit that demonstrates a miraculous preventive calcification, the first prognosis applies: how is it possible that Osimhen can go to the African Cup? How is it possible not to contest? Any company would do it. I already find it apocalyptic that Lozano and Fabian return to their countries and take Covid, that of Osimhen risks being a farce “