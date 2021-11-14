The Ospina-Meret dualism continues, Napoli deals with the renewals of the two goalkeepers: the situation

The much discussed dualism also under the Gattuso management continues: the Naples has two great quality goalkeepers like David Ospina And Alex Meret. The former took the place of the latter many times, nine years younger and paid a whopping 25 million euros in his time. For this reason, the dualism has never been well seen by the Azzurri fans but it could continue: the Azzurri management keeps an eye on the contractual situations of both goalkeepers. Here is what was collected by the Corriere dello Sport in its edition today.

“The Colombian goalkeeper also this year managed to undermine the competition of his teammate and friend Alex Meret. The club of president De Laurentiis has begun to negotiate for the contract renewal which expires on June 30th […] Now we will get to the heart of the discussion. To see if an agreement can be reached“.

With regard to Alex Meret, instead: “There would be, without wishing to be venal, twenty-five million good reasons to insist with him, which however expires in June 2023, which in the runoff he is tight and would prefer to free himself from that vice, despite the fact that they sincerely love each other with Ospina“.



