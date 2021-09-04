The other Diana (Rigg) tough lady, forerunner of feminism, irreverent and lover of scandals

Photo credit: Terry Disney – Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone has had so many ups and downs in his career that he can afford an aphorism: «An actor always dies at least twice. The first, when it is forgotten by the public ». How do we put it then with Diana Rigg, disappeared a year ago at 82? The millennials had recently discovered it thanks to Game of thrones, 38 million spectators per episode, in which was the matriarch Olenna Tyrrell, known as the Queen of Thorns, for her contemptuous, cutting and, if necessary, even bloodthirsty character, which earned her four Emmy nominations, the TV Oscars.

Forget who? In Venice, out of competition, we can even greet her in Last night in Sohor Edgar Wright, a surprising mix of genres – thriller, musical, time travel, horror – which starts with the dedication “to Diana”. True, there are also two other English legends, Rita Tushingam, 79, and Terence Stamp, 83, but her Miss Collins is not just a cameo, but the engine of the story. In the same Sixties in which part of the film is set, Diana was Emma Peel, spy and partner of John Steed, in the TV series Avengers (in Italian Special Agent, when they were called the show, below). And between the two, it was she who knew martial arts.

Forerunner of feminism (she protested against her pay lower than that of male cameramen), irreverent (first Shakespearean nude actress on stage), she often caused scandal: «Women my age are still attractive. Men, no. They have cojones on their knees ». But evidently Queen Elizabeth agreed, because she unhesitatingly named her Dama.