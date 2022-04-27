The other ‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya ran into in high school

Zendaya is without a doubt the main star of ‘euphoria’. But as the series has gained fame and international recognitionthe rest of the actresses and actors who lead the cast are getting more notoriety, and more and more fans want to know about their lives, or the productions that want to count on themas has happened to alexa demiewho could end up starring a biopic about Madonna.

But this time it is a curious anecdote that joins Zendaya with another companion of the series, long before they knew each other for participating in it. And it is that Angus Cloud and Zendaya were high school classmates before meeting to participate in ‘Euphoria’, as The Washington Post has learned.





Angus Cloud as Fez in ‘Euphoria’ | hbo max



Zendaya and Angus Cloud were students of the Oakland School for the Arts, a higher interpretation center where they both met before graduating. Angus Cloud had already told it once: “I think we had some mutual friendsbut we didn’t really know each other,” the actor said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

They couldn’t imagine then they would end up being co-starsmuch less in a series of global success as is ‘Euphoria’. Much less for Cloud, who at that moment was focused on studying aspects of lighting and soundrather than in interpretation. But finally was chosen for the casting by chance, walking down the street when a representative who was looking for someone for the role of Fezco noticed him. By that chance of life, he would end up with Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’, where they already established the friendship that they had not had in high school.

Zendaya and Cloud play Rue and Fezco, respectively. Fezco is a camel, constantly getting into debt problems and threats, and Rue a teenager with addiction problems who comes to him to buy drugs and to seek support at times. Fezco’s protective and friendly nature makes him be one of the most beloved characters in the seriesalso for what it means to Rue, and for what he tries to help her. The end of the second season was a turning point for both charactersand we will have to wait for the third, still without a release date, to find out how their gruesome stories are resolved.

Surely you are interested in:

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira talks about the controversy of how little we saw Kat in the second season