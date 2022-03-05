the other footballer who would arrive at the azulgrana team

2022-03-05
where will he end up playing Haland the next season? That is the question that all fans are asking when there are only three months left to start the summer market in Europe.
The ‘galactic’ salary that Barcelona promises Haaland
The possible destinations of the Norwegian would be Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester City, although the sports journal ensures that Mino Raiolathe player’s agent, is negotiating the transfer with the Catalan club.
However, the representative asks that Barça meet a requirement to get the services of Halandwho has not had the best of campaigns since he arrived at Dortmund due to injuries.
For its part, as published this Saturday by the English medium ‘Express’, Raiola would have required the Barcelona hiring of Noussair Mazarouiwho is also represented by the Italian, to give the green light to the transfer of Haland.
The condition of the agent does not sound bad at all for the azulgrana team, which was already interested in the young side of the Ajax in the last winter market.
Haaland does not hide and points to the best footballer in the world
On the other hand, it is a movement that the Dortmund For two reasons. The first because they haven’t even sat down with Raiola and Haland to decide on their future and second, because Mazraoui He was also in the crosshairs of the German team. The Borussia He expected a gesture from the representative and his help to quell the Norwegian’s departure.
The 21-year-old striker has made just 14 appearances this season in the Bundesliga, but has 16 goals and six assists. The value of him in the current market is 150 million euros, but the Barcelona He could sign him for 80 million if he goes to his termination clause that will go down this summer.