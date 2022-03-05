the other footballer who would arrive at the azulgrana team

2022-03-05

where will he end up playing Haland the next season? That is the question that all fans are asking when there are only three months left to start the summer market in Europe.

The ‘galactic’ salary that Barcelona promises Haaland

The possible destinations of the Norwegian would be Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester City, although the sports journal ensures that Mino Raiolathe player’s agent, is negotiating the transfer with the Catalan club.

However, the representative asks that Barça meet a requirement to get the services of Halandwho has not had the best of campaigns since he arrived at Dortmund due to injuries.

For its part, as published this Saturday by the English medium ‘Express’, Raiola would have required the Barcelona hiring of Noussair Mazarouiwho is also represented by the Italian, to give the green light to the transfer of Haland.