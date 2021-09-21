The Other of Others. Sandro Miller’s women between seriality and identity – Photography, Exhibitions in Milan

ALL THE EVENTS WE REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE COULD BE
L’Altra di Altre. Le donne di Sandro Miller tra serialità e identità
from Giovanni Pelloso
The play between seriality and identity distinguishes Sandro Miller’s exhibition. The American photographer presents in collaboration with Gallery Fifty One thirty works taken from three of his most celebrated projects. If in the “Crowns” series emerges a universe of black women styled with splendid hairstyles, an affirmation of their creativity and freedom, in the “Atropa” cycle the author, using a faded effect typical of old-time photographs, transforms some female bodies. Finally, with the project “Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich”, he convinces his actor friend to interpret the most recognizable faces in the history of photography, from Diane Arbus’s twins to Annie Leibovitz’s Meryl Streep.
The exhibition is open from 30 September to 17 December at the following times: Monday-Saturday 3-6.30pm. Opening Wednesday 29 September at 4 pm.
