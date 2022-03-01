The other pandemic, the mourning that persists in North Texas

Pain is difficult to measure.

Yes, specialists can measure how long Texans have spent in the coronavirus pandemic coronavirus (nearly two years), how many confirmed cases have been recorded in the state (more than 5.4 million), and how many Texans have died from the virus (more than 83,000, including more than 14,200 in the four largest counties in North Texas).

They can measure the days of confinement, days that children have not been to school and the average time that each person will spend in quarantine due to having been exposed to the virus.

They even know how many hospital beds are available, how many nurses we have and how many we need, and how many healthcare workers will leave their profession due to pandemic exhaustion.

What they cannot measure is the unfathomable pain left by the coronavirus.

After four waves of different strains of the virus, the pandemic appears to be waning.

Many decrees of use of maskoh people get on with their lives.

But those who lost loved ones to covid-19 are still far from regaining a sense of normalcy, life as it was before the pandemic.

Another pandemic, silent, the pain of loss, has gripped many people in Texas and out of state.

If we try to get back to the life we ​​had without dealing with the trauma of loss, we risk damaging effects on our mental, emotional and physical health, experts warn.

Although there are resources for grieving families — primarily with private and nonprofit organizations — some say the government isn’t doing enough against the pandemic of grief.

To get financial and emotional help, you must first recognize the ravages of pain.

Unlike many other cultures, American culture often ignores rather than accepts the fact that death is a natural, yet extremely difficult, part of our lives.

“There is no definitive answer to pain because our love has no end,” says Allison Gilbert, a journalist and writer on the subject of pain and resurgence.

“We have to remind ourselves that our friend or co-worker is going to be experiencing that loss for as long as they live.”

Talking about grief is the first step in acknowledging its repercussions.

The effect of the pain left by the coronavirus has a wide scope.

In 2020, researchers created a scale to measure the multiplying effect of mourning for covid-19.

According to this analysis, for every COVID-19 death in the United States, nine surviving Americans will lose a grandparent, parent, sibling, spouse, or child.

In Texas, based on that formula, there are more than 747,000 people who have lost a close family member to the virus.

One of them is Kornitki Sledge of Dallas, who lost her mother and grandmother in a matter of weeks, forcing her to assume the role of emotional caregiver for her entire family.

Before his relatives he puts on a strong face, although inside he feels “like a ship adrift”.

Also Jennifer Garcia of Fort Worth, who can’t go to certain restaurants because it reminds her of the last time she was there with her late father, Alex Arango.

It hurts him to think of the music, the food, the memories of his family enjoying themselves with him.

And every night, Carmen Achee of Fort Worth finds herself glancing at the clock, waiting for the everyday call from her father-in-law, who died in August. The phone no longer rings.

Despite the grief left by the covid-19 pandemic, the pandemic of pain has highlighted the human ability to get up.

The pandemic could change the way people view and process death for the better, experts say.

“I have been very inspired and moved by how people have found a way to look out not only for their own good but also to support others,” says Adam Brown, an associate professor of psychology at The New School for Social Research in New York. York.

Mourning in times of the covid-19 pandemic is different than it was at any other time in recent history.

Covid patients often die alone in a hospital due to the isolation protocol, forcing families to give up the goodbye they had in mind.

Final hugs and handshakes are often replaced by a kiss through a screen in a video call.

The distance is maintained during the duel.

Social distancing and lockdown orders have caused funerals and religious gatherings to be postponed or suspended, and people have had to change the way they observe or commemorate a death.

“The rituals leave a feeling of calm, a feeling of protection, of being able to refer to something known, whether it is cultural or religious traditions. And it helps us make sense of what doesn’t, which is trying to come to terms with such a profound loss,” says Gilbert.

Of course, there are creative ways families have turned to mourning a death as a group, such as virtual church services and socially distanced funerals.

Most bereavement support options are organized through private organizations such as churches and specialized nonprofits.

In the wake of covid-19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been providing financial assistance for funerals to families who have lost a loved one to the virus since January 20, 2020.

But some bereavement organizations like Evermore say the government should be doing more to support bereaved families.

The Family Medical Leave Law, which gives some protections to employees who need to leave work to attend to their health or that of a family member, practically does not grant a bereavement leave.

That leaves little room for families to grieve with dignity or attend to certain responsibilities after a death, Evermore alleges.

Covid-19 deaths, especially physically traumatic and even violent ones, can serve as a wake-up call for how American culture views death, says Holly Prigerson, co-director of the Center for Research on End-of-Life Care at Cornell University. .

Death is inevitable, but it can be difficult to accept, especially when it is sudden or unexpected.

Few people who get sick with covid think they are going to die from that disease, even though that does not reflect reality.

More than one in 100 people who contract the virus in the United States will die from it, according to statistics from Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.

Families often request emergency measures for their loved ones, such as intubation, even though the chances of survival are slim.

“It doesn’t look good for patient comfort, chances of survival, or any benefit from these heroic measures,” says Prigerson.

“We have published data showing that families of patients who die (in the intensive care unit) are at increased risk of post-traumatic stress six months later or higher rates of long-term pain disorder.”

With information from Naomi Kaskela