the other player who would live his last days with Chivas

The rojiblanca board must resume renewal talks with several elements in which one of great leadership stands out on campus.

The renovation of Alexis Vega has caused great emotion in the Chivas fans; however, the rojiblanca board led by Ricardo Peláez still has several renewal talks pending with various elements, so the departure of Raúl Gudiño could not be the only one that the club suffers.

Although there are several elements that are living the final stretch of their agreement with the clubthere is one that will hardly be contemplated in the plans of the Flock and that could go free in a few months and it is Jesús Molina, whose contract will end in December of this year.

The ‘Linebacker’ currently you are recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that he suffered in January in a friendly match against Atlanta United and that will keep him away from the draws and could return, tentatively in October or November; although, at that time he was no longer contemplated to be an immovable starter in Marcelo Michel Leaño’s scheme.

Despite being one of the leaders in the dressing room, the emergence of new talents such as Sergio Flores or Lalo Torres It would cause the board to analyze starting that generational change, at least in that position, so the leaders will have to make a decision soon to define whether they will keep Molina among their assets.

What other elements are close to finalizing contracts?

In addition to the well-known case of Raúl Gudiño, in the Guadalajara squad there are several elements that must analyze its continuity like the homegrown players Jesús Ponce and Jesús Sánchez, as well as Gilberto Sepúlveda, Hiram Mier or Isaac Brizuela, among some others.

