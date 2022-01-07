The other thing happened on January 6, 2021 in Washington

On January 6, 2021 in Washington, United States, just before Donald Trump supporters forcibly entered Congress, a group of police and FBI officers found and defused two homemade bombs under the offices of major organs. of the two American parties, the Democratic and the Republican. The news quickly faded into the background, undermined by the ongoing violence a few kilometers away. And while a year later we know almost everything about the attack on Congress, after countless journalistic inquiries on the subject and more than 700 people indicted by federal authorities, the same cannot be said of the two homemade bombs.

“One of the strangest and potentially catastrophic events that occurred in those days in January remains a mystery”, summed up a few days ago theAtlantic.

The two bombs were found around noon, when both offices were half-empty: after all, the presidential elections won by Joe Biden had been held more than two months earlier, and the legislative activity of Congress was just starting again. If they had exploded on a busier day, they would certainly have done damage and injuries.

An attack of this kind on the two main American parties is unprecedented: yet, over the last year, the investigations have progressed slowly and the police have not identified even a suspect or suspect, despite having invested a lot of resources.

Lately Associated Press wrote that investigators questioned more than 900 people, investigated hundreds of clues and collected 39,000 videos. None of these were particularly conclusive: thanks to the videos of different security cameras, it is thought that it was the same person who left the two bombs, but the quality of the videos and the opaque and anonymous clothes he was wearing did not even allow us to understand if whether it was a woman or a man.

“The person is wearing a pair of gloves and appears to be moving around the neighborhood with familiarity,” he pointed out NPR terrorism expert Doug Kouns: “He probably knew there were a lot of cameras around, and he made an effort or effort to cover his tracks.”

In the videos, many of which have been released publicly by the FBI and can be found here, this person is seen wandering around the neighborhood where the offices of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) are located, the main organs of the two parties, a few hundred meters from Congress. On two occasions, the person responsible or responsible for the attack pulls out as many objects from a backpack, which are likely the two bombs. At 19.52 on 5 January he leaves one in a park in front of the DNC headquarters. A little later the person is seen entering an alley near the RNC, near which the second bomb was found.

Dozens of photos and videos of the person in question have been published on the FBI and police sites, including some enlargements of the backpack he was carrying and the model of shoes he was wearing, a pair of Nike Air Max Speed ​​Turf.

The fact that the police and the FBI are focusing so much on the suspect’s clothes indicates how difficult the investigation is. “This fact leads me to think that they don’t have much information about the bomb and how it was built,” he explains to theAtlantic Lis Wiehl, former magistrate and author of a book on the capture of Unabomber, the most famous American bomber, known for sending homemade bombs to his targets.

At the moment we know so little about the perpetrator or the perpetrator that it is not even clear whether the attack is linked to the violence that allegedly took place in Congress on the afternoon of January 6, after a participatory demonstration of Trumpist supporters scheduled for weeks.

For such an investigation, however, a year is not a huge time frame: Unabomber was identified after 17 years of repeated attacks around the United States. Unless someone recognizes the person shown in the photographs and videos of that evening, in short, no news is expected soon.