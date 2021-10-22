the other tragic incidents of the past on the set

The incident occurred on the set of the western film Rust, where the actor Alec Baldwin unintentionally fired a pistol he thought was loaded with blanks killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and seriously injuring director Joel Souza, it is not an isolated case but it is only the latest of many other incidents that cost the lives of stunts, crew members or actors.

Brandon Lee from the movie The Crow

For example, even the 28 year old Brandon Lee he was killed during the filming of the movie “Il Corvo” in 1933 due to an accidentally fired gun body.

Like him, many others have died during the shooting of famous films, from XXX to Top Gun, let’s see them together.

Redd Foxx in The Royal Family

On October 11, 1991, during a hiatus in the recording of The Royal Family show, Redd Foxx died of a heart attack. It was his co-star, Della Reese, who noticed it and when he told the cast they didn’t believe him as they thought he was joking by replicating his classic gag “Elizabeth! I’m coming! “, In which he simulated a false heart attack as he used to do in Sanford and Son.

Herry O’Connor in XXX

On the set of XXX it is instead Harry O’Connor, Vin Diesel’s stunt double, to lose his life. The latter was a well-known stuntman and paratrooper in the industry and during the filming he jumped from a flying car with a parachute crashing into a bridge. This scene is still found in the film from which the tragic ending was removed.

Jon-Erik Hexum in Cover Up

On October 12, 1984, he lost his life during the filming of the Cover Up series Jon-Erik Hexum who, after having loaded his 44 Magnum with blanks, pointed it to his temple to joke by pulling the trigger.

The blank shot generated such pressure on the skull that some bone fragments went to lodge in the brain and so the actor was immediately transported to the Beverly Hills Medical Center and operated on but, after six days in a coma,he was declared clinically dead.

Art Scholl in Top Gun

filming Top Gun cost the flight instructor his life Art Scholl which fell with its vehicle 900 meters high into the Pacific Ocean. The latter was performing a flat rotation and lost control of the plane perhaps due to the weight of the camera equipment mounted on the plane. Since then, neither his body nor the plane have been found.

Martha Mansfield in The Warrens of Virginia

The great Hollywood star instead died on the set of the film “The Warrens of Virginia“Because of the dress she wore that, catching fire, injured her so badly that she disappeared shortly after she was admitted to a hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

The great tragedies on the sets

The cursed set par excellence was that of the Indian TV series “The Sword of Tipu Sultan”Where in 1989 they lost their lives 62 people due to the fire that hit the film studio where the filming took place.

During the film adaptation of the TV series “At the Edge of RealityInstead, it was three cast members who lost their lives due to a helicopter losing control crashed into actor Vic Morrow and two Vietnamese children participating in the production, killing them all.

