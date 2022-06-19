The other unknown profession that Hollywood celebrities have

Hollywood has seen the birth of great stars that we can enjoy their talent on the big screen, however there are many celebrities who are not only renowned as actors or actresses, but also have passed through university classrooms and they even have academic degrees.

We will present you a list of some celebrities who have a professional career if in case Hollywood did not open the door to them or they would not have achieved the success they have today.

Hollywood celebrities who went to college

Natalie Portman

We start this list with the psychologist Natalie Portman since the actress while she was filming the movie Star Wars in 1999, entered Harvard University in the career of Psychology and earned his bachelor’s degree in 2003.

“When I came in I thought I had made a mistake, that I wasn’t smart enough to be here.… Every time she opened her mouth, she tried to show that she wasn’t just a dumb actress. She was afraid that people would assume that because she was famous and therefore she was not worthy of the intellectual rigor here,” detailed the interpreter who fought against prejudice.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson, who achieved fame with her great performance as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, has many things in common with her role, but without a doubt the passion for reading is one of them since the actress studied English Literature at Brown University.

Gerard Butler

The movie 300 was a complete success and a large part of this was that Gerard Butler brought ‘Leonidas’ to life. Do you remember him? This actor was not only a brave soldier in fiction, he is a lawyer in real life.

Butler studied law at the University of Glasgow and at this stage in his life became the president of the university’s law society and went on to qualify.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Kathleen Zellweger, actress and producer recognized for her films such as ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and ‘Case 39’, Graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Radio, Film, and Television Sciences..

Rowan Atkinson

Actor best known for his role as “Mr. Bean” studied electrical engineering and subsequently earned an MA from Queen’s College, Oxford at Oxford and Newcastle Universities.