“The other woman of the king”, a historical re-enactment as befits – Libero Quotidiano

THE KING’S OTHER WOMAN
Cinema Romance, 10.50 pm. With Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Eric Bana. Directed by Justin Chadwick. Great Britain 2008 production. Duration: 2 hours
THE PLOT
The other woman of King Henry VIII of England was Mary Boleyn, sister of the better known Anna Bolena, second wife of the king. Mary tells of her first meeting with Enrico who at first seemed to prefer her to Anna. But Mary was sweet and quiet, Anna was unleashed and set off to attack Henry, promising him that heir that his first wife Catherine of Aragon was unable to give him. But from the union a girl was born. Enrico, disappointed, moved further and further away from Anna until he got rid of her with an accusation of adultery. Anna is beheaded, but Mary saves her granddaughter. Irony of fate, that little girl saved with difficulty must have turned out to be a sensational heir to the throne, the best ruler ever had by England. That is Elizabeth.
WHY SEE IT
Because the historical re-enactment is sumptuous and engaging as it should be. And for the trio of interpretations. Natalie Portman, like Anna, easily appropriates the scene.