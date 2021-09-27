“The other woman of the king”, a historical re-enactment as befits – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE KING’S OTHER WOMAN

Cinema Romance, 10.50 pm. With Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Eric Bana. Directed by Justin Chadwick. Great Britain 2008 production. Duration: 2 hours

THE PLOT

The other woman of King Henry VIII of England was Mary Boleyn, sister of the better known Anna Bolena, second wife of the king. Mary tells of her first meeting with Enrico who at first seemed to prefer her to Anna. But Mary was sweet and quiet, Anna was unleashed and set off to attack Henry, promising him that heir that his first wife Catherine of Aragon was unable to give him. But from the union a girl was born. Enrico, disappointed, moved further and further away from Anna until he got rid of her with an accusation of adultery. Anna is beheaded, but Mary saves her granddaughter. Irony of fate, that little girl saved with difficulty must have turned out to be a sensational heir to the throne, the best ruler ever had by England. That is Elizabeth.

WHY SEE IT

Because the historical re-enactment is sumptuous and engaging as it should be. And for the trio of interpretations. Natalie Portman, like Anna, easily appropriates the scene.