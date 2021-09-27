News

“The other woman of the king”, a historical re-enactment as befits – Libero Quotidiano

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Giorgio Carbone
Giorgio Carbone

Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993).

Go to the blog


THE KING’S OTHER WOMAN
Cinema Romance, 10.50 pm. With Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Eric Bana. Directed by Justin Chadwick. Great Britain 2008 production. Duration: 2 hours

THE PLOT
The other woman of King Henry VIII of England was Mary Boleyn, sister of the better known Anna Bolena, second wife of the king. Mary tells of her first meeting with Enrico who at first seemed to prefer her to Anna. But Mary was sweet and quiet, Anna was unleashed and set off to attack Henry, promising him that heir that his first wife Catherine of Aragon was unable to give him. But from the union a girl was born. Enrico, disappointed, moved further and further away from Anna until he got rid of her with an accusation of adultery. Anna is beheaded, but Mary saves her granddaughter. Irony of fate, that little girl saved with difficulty must have turned out to be a sensational heir to the throne, the best ruler ever had by England. That is Elizabeth.

Loading...
Advertisements

WHY SEE IT
Because the historical re-enactment is sumptuous and engaging as it should be. And for the trio of interpretations. Natalie Portman, like Anna, easily appropriates the scene.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

451
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
415
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
276
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
269
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
265
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
261
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
258
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
257
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
185
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top