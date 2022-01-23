The other woman of the king: all the glaring errors of the film

The other woman of the king is the film that will air tonight at 20.59 on Iris. It is a film that brings the figure of the English sovereign to the big screen Henry VIII become known to be the one who made the Church bend to his will to marry another woman, Anna Bolena, obtaining a divorce from his wife. Likewise, the king is also known for the feverish expectation of a male heir who led him to marry six times.

The other woman of the king, the plot

Anna and Mary (Natalie Portman And Scarlett Johansson) are two very close sisters who leave the country house where they grew up to move to the court of King Henry VIII (Eric Bana) and thus become court bridesmaids in order to satisfy the ambitions of their father (Mark Rylance). At first, the beautiful and candid Mary manages to attract the king’s attention, to the point of becoming his mistress. The story between the two continues until the woman becomes pregnant.

However, the return of her sister Anna, initially set aside by the king, will overshadow Mary and lead Henry VIII to distance himself from his wife. Catherine of Aragon (Ana Torrent) and, above all, to create the Anglican church, born after the schism due to the excommunication of the king by the Church in front of his request for divorce. But Anna, who thinks she has reached the highest point of her life, does not yet know what awaits her as the king’s consort. The pressure for the birth of an heir will only be the beginning of a real nightmare.

All the mistakes of the film

As reported by the website ofInternet Movie Data Base one of the actors of the film – Mark Rylance, best known for his role in the film The bridge of spies – he said he was really dissatisfied with The other woman of the king because of the many historical errors it contained. Based on the novel of the same name by Philippa Gregory, The other woman of the king it is a transposition that has not slavishly followed the historical events narrated in the novel, but has chosen a more “romaticized” path which, however, has brought to the surface not a few historical errors.

For example inside the film, second IMDB, a scene is shown in which Mary reads a letter in which it says, in English: “My heart and I surrender themselves into your hands”, which can be translated as: “My heart and I place ourselves in your hands”. The quote is historically accurate: the mistake lies in the fact that the letter was actually intended for Anna, not Mary.

Furthermore, it is precisely in the representation of Mary that the film presents its mistakes. Neither The other woman of the king, in fact, the character played by Scarlett Johansson is initially shown as innocent, without any sexual experience and morally blameless. However, according to IMDB, historical records would show that during his early years in France – prior toaffaire with Henry VIII – Mary had had numerous lovers, including the King of France. Indeed, it seems that the real reason Henry VIII began an affair with her was because she had a less than idyllic reputation. It is no coincidence that there is a biography of Mary which is called precisely Mary Boleyn: The great and infamous whore, where is it whore is the English term for prostitute. Second The creation of Anne Boleyn Anna’s maneuver to steal Henry VIII from her sister is also fictitious. In reality, the king had already ended his relationship with Mary when he began to court Anna Bolena to make her his mistress.

Beyond the historical inaccuracies, The other woman of the king also has some errors in the implementation. For example, in the scene where Anne and Enrico are arguing and Mary tries to reassure her sister, her hairstyle changes from one shot to the next: first her hair is braided and then, in the next shot, she has it down. Or, when Anna Bolena is saying her last words, the executioner in charge of cutting off her head wears a modern jacket, with a zipper on display. And during the first embrace between Mary and Enrico it is possible to see a microphone peeking out into the frame.