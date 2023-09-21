The Other Zoey Has Josephine Langford in College Rom-Com

Summary Transition from the world of Josephine Langford Depuse D For a new romantic comedy, other zoeyLeaving the drama behind for a new challenge.

The film follows Zoey, a college student who gets caught up in a romantic entanglement when a football player mistakes her for his girlfriend due to their shared name.

The talented cast includes Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux as well as other notable actors such as Heather Graham and Andie MacDowell.





Josephine Langford Tessa Young walks away from the world of Depuse D with other zoeyThe new romantic comedy from Brainstorm Media, which debuted its first trailer in theaters on October 20 and on demand on November 10.

After playing the lead role in the film saga based on the story created by Anna Todd for more than four years, Langford is ready to take on a new challenge. The 26-year-old actress has left drama behind and entered the world of romantic comedies with Sarah Zandih’s new film.a simple wedding,

other zoey Centered on a college student named Zoey who has no conventional views on love and relationships. But her life turns into a romantic cliche when a football player loses his memory and mistakes her for his girlfriend, since her name is also Zoey. Pretending to be another girl, she meets her cousin, with whom she has a lot in common. Gradually, Zoey develops feelings for both of them and is caught in an unexpected love triangle.

Watch the film’s first trailer and its official synopsis:

“Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford), a smart computer major who thinks she has her love figured out, has her life turned upside down when Zack (Drew Starkey), a popular college football player, forgets. Zach contracts the disease and mistakes Zoey for his girlfriend. Before she can reveal the truth, she meets Zach’s cousin Miles (Archie Renaux), with whom she has a lot in common. Zach Pretending to be Joe’s girlfriend, she realizes he has feelings for both of them and is forced to face her fears and make an impossible decision.”

Other Zoey Cast

Josephine Langford leads the young and talented cast of the film, which is her fourth film project in addition to Depuse D Saga. actress, sister of 13 reasons why Star Katherine Langford began her film career in 2017 wish Upon and series Wolf Creek, His filmography also includes the Netflix teen movie moxieDrama gigi and nateand series in the darkness,

The main love triangle also includes Joseph Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux. Starkey began acting in 2014, and has participated in projects such as American animals, Love, Simon, The Hate U Give, Ozarks, devil all the timeThe hellraiser reboot, doom patrol And outer Banks,

Renaux, for his part, has been acting since 2019, when he was part of the series Hannah, In 2021, he got his big chance to be one of the heroes of the Netflix hit shadow and boneAnd in 2022 he participated morbius, katherine is called birdieAnd The greatest beer run of all time, Next year he will be part of the new one. Foreigner Film, directed by Fede Alvarez.

other zoey The cast also includes Mallory Johnson we crashedfrom patrick fabian better call Saulfrom heather graham Austin PowersNewcomer Maggie Thurman, Now and thenGeorge Lopez, all the sameGabriela Saraiva, and Four Weddings and a Funeral Star Andie MacDowell.