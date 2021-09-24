The Others: when Nicole Kidman put a face to paranoia

There is something in this house … something diabolical! There is something that does not have … that does not have peace!

If thehorror is one of the cinematographic genres that have gone through the deepest changes between one era and another, a film like The Otherson the contrary, it does not seem to want to be traced back to a specific period. Alejandro Amenábar’s ghost story, with its gothic-hued settings and its strong psychological imprint, could easily fall into the category of many suspense classics of the 1940s; at the same time, a certain modernity in the style and in the way in which it chooses to represent horror refers directly to the stylistic features of the most recent cinema, and in many respects it sets a model for all that supernatural vein which, later on, would have produced products such as The summoning – The Conjuring and his followers. The fact is that, twenty years ago, The Others captured the attention of the public and wrote a new, important chapter in contemporary horror cinema.

Don’t open those doors

Produced in Spain and brought to American theaters on August 10, 2001 by a branch of the Weinstein Company, Dimension Films, specializing in thrillers and horror, The Others would have been a huge success worldwide, with over two hundred million dollars in box office. and about forty million spectators. An unprecedented triumph for the director and screenwriter Alejandro Amenábar, Chilean born in Santiago but Spanish on his mother’s side, just 29 when the film was released and with an opera behind him, the sci-fi thriller Open Your Eyes, which between 1997 and 1998 had proved to be a real and its own event in the field of Spanish cinema. For his third feature film, the first film shot in English, Amenábar can therefore afford to manage a much higher budget and to hire a star of the first magnitude such as Nicole Kidman, protagonist that same year in the very successful musical Moulin Rouge !.

And it is precisely her, Nicole Kidman, Australian actress who for a decade had enchanted Hollywood, the backbone of the film, told mainly from the point of view of her character: Grace Stewart, a young English woman who lives with her children, Anne ( Alakina Mann) and Nicholas (James Bentley), in a stately country manor on the island of Jersey, along the Norman coast. The year is 1945, the war in Europe has just ended and Grace, after the defeat and retreat of the German occupiers, lives clinging to the hope of re-embracing her husband Charles (Christopher Eccleston), who had left for the front but whose all traces have been lost. Meanwhile, her children appear to be suffering from a severe form of photosensitivity, which forces Grace to constantly keep the curtains and doors of the manor closed to muffle the passage of sunlight.

A new “crackdown”

It is in this sinister scenario, immersed in a perennial penumbra, that Alejandro Amenábar develops his tale of haunted houses and supernatural presences: a tale played above all on the “unseen” and the “unspoken” (a substantial difference compared to the various The Conjuring and the like), who revisits a great literary model with intelligence and originality, The turn of the screw by Henry James. In James’s masterpiece as in Amenábar’s film, in fact, a woman begins to suspect that a couple of children are subjected to an obscure threat: a suspicion that, step by step, acquires more and more consistency, until it becomes an exhausting obsession. . While using The turn of the screw like a simple canvas, Amenábar nevertheless captures an essential lesson: to keep doubt in the viewer’s mind as long as possible, relying more on the power of our imagination than on the effects of a ‘visible’ monstrosity.

And it is precisely in this perspective that the contribution of Nicole Kidman is fundamental, who here offers one of the best proofs of her career: a proof that, not by chance, in terms of intensity and expressive force, evokes many icons of classic noir. From the first minutes on stage, when she welcomes housekeeper Bertha Mills (a magnificently ambiguous Fionnula Flanagan) and the other servants who show up at her door, Kidman’s Grace is a bundle of nerves behind a mask of authority and rigor. Tall and statuesque, Grace wanders through the corridors and halls of the manor with the confident air of a landlady who dictates strict rules, both to the servants and to her children. Yet, the severity and emphasis with which the protagonist imposes herself on this circumscribed microcosm betrays an underground fragility: the fear for the safety of Anne and Nicholas and the pain for the absence of Charles, accompanied by the awareness that man he may never return to his family.

Grace’s suspicions

Because The Others, and the more the story goes on, the more we realize it, is also a film about the elaboration of detachment and loss: a bumpy path, which Grace takes uncertain steps, privileging her role as a protective mother over that of an afflicted wife. But the desire to preserve his children from the aberrations of the outside world will not be enough to curb the anguish for a horror that, instead, seems to lurk inside that ancient dwelling. And it is at this point that The Others becomes a masterful portrait of paranoia, according to a tradition that, not surprisingly starting from The turn of the screw, passes through vintage thrillers such as Rebecca, Alfred Hitchcock’s first wife, George Cukor’s Anguish or Fritz Lang’s Behind the Closed Door. real danger, Grace begins to sink into an abyss of paranoia that becomes more and more frightening and ferocious.

And at the same time, Nicole Kidman shows us the progressive loss of control of the woman: it is no coincidence that her acting takes on increasingly bright and vibrant tones, at times almost on the verge of hysteria, but it also suggests Grace’s effort to preserve the dominion of the space between the walls of the manor. In Grace, in practice, a devastating conflict takes place between the will to cling to one’s own certainties, starting from those offered by the family unit, and the terror of abandoning oneself to doubt and questioning reality … in other words , to finally let the light shine through the windows of the house. A conflict destined to find a resolution, or at least a compromise, in a memorable epilogue, marked by a twist that is as ‘simple’ as it is dazzling for the way in which it manages to make us reconsider the entire narrative from a new perspective. As only certain great stories are able to do.

