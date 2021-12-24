The outburst of a respectable doctor: they call me an ass, but I take care of all patients

by DOCTOR ALFREDO BORGHI

What an endless week! Surely the number of Virus19 patients has increased and many have asked for help. The cure is there, as I have been saying for years now, it is enough to study the pathophysiology of Covid19.

Having clarified that there are at least a thousand scientific studies published on the effectiveness of the drugs that we doctors use. But we continue to hear that they are improvised, “experimental” cures, made by doctors, those few, without responsibility. But I ask myself only one thing. We have in front of our eyes the coffins of Bergamo on trucks, people unfortunately left to cook in their beds for days with Tachipirina … waiting for the virus to damage the lungs by filling them with clots. The word Sars from English means “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome”… and it certainly doesn’t take a genius to understand that the risk is pneumonia. Well I wonder in which medical book it says that pneumonia is treated with paracetamol, abandoning the patient to his fate.

Yet dear friends if I had followed what was ordered to me my professional scientific training as a Doctor against Sars would have been Paracetamol, wait for the desaturation and send it to the hospital. Alternatively, thread a needle into the deltoid. Stop!

The dead of Bergamo were of no use. The work of the Bergamo anesthetists, their autopsies, the first successful treatments in resuscitation at the end of March / April 2020, which drastically reduced mortality are a distant memory.

All uniformed in one direction! We were told that the vaccine had to be done quickly and which had to cover at least 80% of the Italian population by September. We would thus have herd immunity (now well present in Sweden) and we would finally return to life as before.

But unfortunately, they are vaccinated and they realized late that it does not give absolutely herd immunity. Few of us have studied the reason.

The vaccine Spike protein is presented to B lymphocytes, plasma cells, follicular lymphocytes responsible for immune memory in the “down” position.

What does it mean: it is as if it were a leaf curled up on itself, this is due to the fact that its stability is ensured by two “Le PROLINE” imino acids. Instead, the natural Spike appears in the “Up” position like a nice open hand and is clearly legible and codable by our immune memory. It’s like all other diseases, those who have had Covid19 in 98% of cases at a subsequent reinfection are protected not only from Membrana Spike, but possesses antibodies against nuclear antigens… and immune to Sars Cov 2, as well as Covid19 first strain. discovered precisely on December 30, 2019.

Then, as everyone knows, the variants arrived. Therefore with the third Booster dose you have to keep the antibodies high… and you need to do it. But how many doses should be done and for how long? Among other things, doses in most cases different from each other. Crisanti rightly saw it right. In fact, he states: “Before vaccination, Italy could be divided into 2 categories, the recovered and those who had never become infected.

After that, we did the vaccination, 4 types of vaccinations, we created 8 different categories. Then we did the 2nd mixed dose, 3 different vaccines, at this point we arrived at 24 different types of immunizations. Now there is the possibility of making Pfizer or Moderna at will or at random, we arrive at the crazy number of 48 different immunization regimens. Believe me, something that has never happened on the face of the earth since there has been vaccination ”.

Yet: “You tell me how to calculate protection in a population, with 48 different types of immunological situations … I think it is a madness that has been created, let me, eh, but this is just, let me say, how microbiologist I am outraged by the incompetence with which this situation was generated “.

Wonder if that’s the right strategy? I obviously leave the floor to the experts. Intantor as a poor irresponsible Doctor and donkey with long ears I continue to heal both those who have been vaccinated and those who have not received the vaccine. Because even the vaccinated get sick!

For me there is no difference, it is well written in our code of ethics. I mention it for the umpteenth time

“The doctor’s duty is the protection of life, physical and mental health of man and the relief from suffering while respecting the freedom and dignity of the human person, without discrimination of age, sex, race, religion, nationality , of social condition, of ideology, in times of peace or in times of war, whatever the institutional or social conditions in which it operates. Health is understood in the broadest sense of the term, that is, as a condition of physical and mental well-being of the person “.

Whatever minorities they may be, they must be respected and treated according to science and conscience, without discrimination. And every patient in relation to his symptoms needs his treatment. We have treated about 50 patients this week. Whole families are usually looked after.

Medicines and natural products are used, what I call modern integrated medicine. And coincidentally, the long-eared donkey keeps most of them at home and they’re fine. I count only one recovery hospitalization.

My big problem is that by dint of loading the donkey’s hump, the legs bend. Every day from morning to night without stopping, and not only on Covid19, but also intra-articular infiltrations everywhere to alleviate the suffering of my poor patients who bounced here and there without concluding anything.

There is little to hide I find myself tired as a donkey, in the ambulantorio from morning to evening and when I am lucky that I have some time left I go to visit my elderly people who are waiting for me like Santa Claus. This year the crib and the tree have also been skipped. Also this week great emotions with some patients we hugged and it is beautiful. Others I solved serious problems and they burst into tears of joy.

When I’m in the ambulance with patients I’m fine, I am in my world I try in every way to convey a different message of tranquility about life. I never scare them, they are already terrified of them, I try to make them understand that life must be lived without fear. But unfortunately there is little trust in themselves and in the possibilities that our body has to defend itself: the media have done a good job !!!

All the people who come to see me from outside, not my regular patients, for a visit or a consultation are exceptional. There is immediately a great harmony, it is possible to speak in tranquility and a great personal enrichment. Definitely heavy period I keep a week then at Christmas I have to disconnect. What about I live every day as a big surprise. Each encounter shows me that our lives have crossed paths on parallel destinies.

We need freedom and love to do what we like best We need to feel emotions, to do it with awareness to pierce the darkness with our light. To feel the affections in a world now planed and “monoclonal”.

Your affection in many moments I visualize very well and I thank you immensely. And with all my heart I can tell you that I love you very much and that peace through our changed consciences spreads to those close to us. So we can change the world. Starting with each of us and “infecting” the others with gestures of love.

Nobody can stop this as grandfather Carl Gustav said: “Violence is opposed to violence, contempt against contempt, love generates love. Give dignity to humanity and trust that life will find the best way “.

A Sincere Hug