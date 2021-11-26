The Outer Worlds 2 could be in development as early as 2019 – Nerd4.life

The Outer Worlds 2 it was only presented this year but it could be in processing for some time, even from 2019, therefore in the same year in which the first chapter was released, according to the LinkedIn profile of an Obsidian developer.

This is the CV of the production director Dan Maas, from which it emerges that the work on The Outer Worlds 2 would have started already in 2019, so in the case simultaneously with the final touches on the first chapter, probably. The curriculum in question is reported by Faizan Shaikh on Twitter, who found it by rummaging through LinkedIn, apparently.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced at E3 2021 with a trailer and gave the impression of being a project that had just started, also considering the vagueness of the video which showed practically nothing of the game, and also pointed it out directly, as usual. self-irony. However, there may be a lot more of the video in question instead.

This information would coincide with what was previously reported by Josh Sawyer of Obsidian, who had reported last summer that Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 are already playable, since after two years of development active it is highly likely that there is something concrete about the game, also considering the fact that it is a sequel likely based on the systems and structure already consolidated from the first chapter.

However, this does not mean that the exit can be very close, also considering the numerous projects in progress at the Xbox Game Studios team: in addition to The Outer Worlds 2, in fact, Obsidian is also working on Avowed, on a mysterious game that seems to be called Pentiment and again on Grounded.