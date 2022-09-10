The Outfit, a tailor-made thriller

It all takes place inside the custom suit shop owned by tailor Leonard (an extraordinary Mark Rylance) and supported by his receptionist Mabel (Zoey Deutch). It is a space with three entrances: the main door, the door to the living room or counter, and the door to the clothing workshop. From the beginning, these three doors warn that there any detail and corner is important, either because something is hidden or some action is executed. Meanwhile, the exterior looks like a cold monster lurking in the wintry and convulsive Chicago of the fifties after the fall of Al Capone.

An ordinary night turns into a ticking time bomb when Richie (a Dylan O’Brien with slight nods to Paul Muni in Scarface, by Howard Hawks) arrives wounded by a bullet at the store to ask for Leonard’s help. He does so accompanied by his bodyguard Francis (Johnny Flynn), Richie’s father’s right-hand man, mobster leader Roy (Simon Russell Beale), a man the tailor appreciates. Then a plot begins that masterfully uses confusion to generate suspense based on the enigmatic criminal organization The Outfit, a menacing entity of which only its symbol is known. No one knows who runs it or who is part of it, but it has the local mafia on edge due to the alleged presence of a snitch selling information to the FBI.

Fears, doubts, mistrust. Betrayal, danger, anguish. The entanglement, which comes from less to more in the tension towards the viewer, favors an intelligent narration by the script written by Graham Moore and Johnathan McClain with two brilliant decisions to tell a poignant gangster story: little use of firearms and the gradual process of introducing us to the mind of Leonard. Very few but effective are the bullets that he uses in the resolution of conflicts that the writers pose.

Leonard asks on a couple of occasions not to be addressed as “tailor”, but as “cutter”, because he considers that making is not the same as cutting. This precision of the office that he carries out structure to his character; the master cutter knows the strategic points and the meticulous calculations for a perfect fit of the suit that will have to be made to his liking, not precisely to that of the client. That difference nuanced by him works as a clue, or a trap?, to understand what happens at the height of the chaos.

The warm and dark tones of the photography, as well as the shots that make the staging shine, can go back to the visual and narrative aspect of a film such as The ilusionist, by Neil Burger. And with good reason! The cinematographer is the same, Dick Pope. From the lens he builds another perspective that strengthens the script to create an atmosphere of intrigue embracing the art of deception that is gradually revealed. If anyone knows about capturing captivating illusions on camera, it’s Pope.

Towards the end part, The Outfit It borders on the fact that the exterior is also pertinent to be considered because it will have to receive the poorly dressed in an elegant way and thus continue on its way reinventing itself in another new exploration that allows it to demonstrate that nothing is what it seems. A tense and violent night in its outcome is enough to prove it. Inevitably it will be for people in the public to bring to their memory that phrase of “The devil’s greatest trick is to make you believe that he does not exist” written by the French poet Charles Baudelaire and taken up by Brian Singer in common suspects to make Keyser Söze unforgettable.