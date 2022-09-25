The Outfit: Cinema and the Tailor-Cutter Craft

seeing **The Outfit (The tailor of the Mafia) Bertolt Brecht’s poem Questions of a worker who reads came to mind. The poem begins like this: “Who built Thebes, the one with the seven gates? The names of the kings appear in the books. Did the kings drag the stone blocks? It seemed to me that **The Tailor of the Mafia by Graham Moore was born from a similar idea, not in the context of kings and conquerors, but with reference to the environment and gangster cinema with stories of powerful godfathers, “families” that have woven criminal networks that control neighborhoods, cities and regions and are characterized by their lavish lifestyle. Who made Al Capone’s custom suits? To Coppola’s Godfather? Graham Moore, an American screenwriter and director, took Brecht’s question to heart by making a Chicago tailor in 1956 the protagonist of his first film, a mafia thriller that observes with intelligence and suspense the role of an observer and witness to activities criminals.

Chicago is dark and covered in snow when Leonard (Mark Rylance), the Englishman, approaches the door of his tailor shop, opens it and enters to keep us inside throughout the film that covers events of a few days. I am talking about us, the spectators, since it is obvious that Leonard, by profession a tailor-cutter as he teaches us to say, addresses us with a monologue in which he explains and shows us what his trade consists of. He begins by drawing a pattern for a man’s suit on paper, chooses the four fabrics he needs, cuts, joins and sews the 238 pieces that make up a suit. By hand, illuminated by a lamp, in silence and with enormous patience and care. Watching him work assisted by the young receptionist Mabel (Zoey Deutch), could compose a picture of great harmony if it were not for the men who enter the tailor’s shop as if they were at home and pass Leonardo’s side to deposit or collect thick envelopes in a large mailbox hanging on the wall. As in an Agatha Christie novel or an English or American gangster movie, the peaceful tranquility and coexistence is interrupted by violent events that reveal the dark side of the place and the characters.

The atmosphere of English haute couture and the “retro” way of narrating a police story through frequent dramatic changes, makes **The mafia tailor in a tribute to gangster cinema. Interesting, however, that Graham Moore does not focus the plot on characters that belong to the world of crime but on a space and two people that are used as a mailbox and hideout for the mafia. Details such as work tools and travel dreams – Leonard’s scissors, Richie’s gun and the glass snow globes that Mabel collects – become narrative elements. A coat and a trunk in witnesses and reference to Hitchcock. The original title **The Outfit It can mean several things, including clothing, that is, the appearance of a person. We know that appearances are deceiving. A movie like **The Outfit does it masterfully.

Annemarie Meier