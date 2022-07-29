The outfit she chose for her honeymoon with Ben Affleck has gone viral!

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate their honeymoon in Paris after surprising everyone by saying “yes”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in the French city. The recently married couple were accompanied by their children. It was also an evening with friends before turning into a romantic dinner.

The blended family was photographed leaving a restaurant looking happy. Lopez, meanwhile, caught the eye of more than one. Indeed, the dress she wore was of incomparable beauty! Very quickly, the pictures went viral. The details !

Jennifer Lopez: a fashion icon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently got married ! A dazzling event which has also delighted the respective fans of the two personalities. On the occasion of this celebration, the couple headed for Paris for their honeymoon! Many Internet users then wonder: what look has the singing diva adopted for this new occasion? The least we can say is that she always finds a way to impress everyone.

No need to hide it anymore and it is stupid to deny it. Jennifer Lopez is a true fashion icon! The looks she’s adopted so far have all been worthy of an outfit to wear during Fashion Week. It must be said that the singer has a whole wardrobe filled with items from Versace. Besides, J.Lo is considered a fashion reference.

Accompanied by their respective daughters, the couple therefore flew to Paris! Barely landed on the French soil, the paparazzi came closer to photograph the two characters. The two lovebirds began their first stopover with a romantic walk. Hand in hand, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walk the Champs-Elysées.

An appearance that Internet users have not missed! Of course, the photos taken by the journalists were leaked. Jennifer Lopez then opted for a pretty Oscar de la Renta belted dress. The trendy piece was also printed with sublime floral motifs. The actress was simply lovely! To accessorize her outfit, she bet on a red Birkin bag. The pairs of sandals she wore also gave a casual side to her style.

An ultra chic look for her romantic dinner

In the evening, Jennifer Lopez was seen in another tenuous! And obviously, it turns out that she has already ditched her ultra-casual morning look. Conversely, the actress returned to the style of dress which we have always known. That is to say his signature style very glamorous ! However, a romantic dinner with your lover is worth dressing up for.

Jennifer Lopez was then seen in the Peruvian restaurant Manko. Once again, the style she chose melts more than one. For this time, she opted for a pretty little dress in light silk. And of course, she brought an extravagant touch to her outfit by teaming it before with a pair of High heel shoes in PVC. One of the singer’s favorite designs.

These shoes are particularly one of a kind. Know that these pairs are equipped witha dangerously high 15 cm heel. It must be said that Jennifer Lopez does not miss the opportunity to attract attention, especially at her age! Indeed, the renowned singer and actress still has fashion sense flowing through her veins.

Of course, she hasn’t forgotten the favorite accessory to complete the evening. For this time, Jennifer Lopez preferred to bet on a Valentino handbag ! Associated with her silk dress, J.Lo was simply lovely! It must be said that Ben Affleck hit the jackpot!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: spotted on the streets of Paris

On July 21, the couple wowed the paparazzi with another look! Jennifer Lopez brought romance with a floaty red dress. The singing icon teamed her outfit with a heart-shaped silver medallion. She kept her luminous and radiant beauty. And kept her hair up in a messy top knot.

The Deep Water actor, meanwhile, also sported a totally trendy style! Is it perhaps the influence of Jennifer Lopez on him? Most Internet users adhere to this hypothesis, which is quite logical! Ben Affleck opted for a classic navy suit. A white shirt and a beige tie for his Parisian date with his new wife!