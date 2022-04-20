The outfit that reveals almost all the physical attributes of Matt Pokora’s wife

From April 15 to 24, the 2022 Coachella Festival takes place. For two years, the event could not be held, the fault of the covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of spectators were able or will be able to attend the shows of very big musical stars like The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles etc…





Among the lucky guys who benefit from these equally impressive performances, one finds Christina Milian. Matt Pokora’s wife is having fun like never before in Indio (California). We could see him alongside his favorite Frenchie a few days ago. But also with his great friend, Karrueche Tran, the ex of Chris Brown. On her Instagram account, the mother caused a series of cardiac arrests because of these breathtaking photos:

“I hate to see you go but I love watching you go”, she wrote in the caption. The singer wore a bright blue bikini that barely covered physical attributes that amazed her followers. The latter were able to have a glimpse of a top that barely covered her chest… The star who will celebrate her 41st birthday on September 26, wore a thong that sublimated her posterior adorned with a transparent skirt made of rhinestones and materials metallic… The performer of the piece Dip It Low completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a yellow bandana. You will understand, all the ingredients to dazzle Internet users.



Kanye West and Travis Scott not in the game

Travis Scott and Kanye West are not on the lineup. The organizers of the event had finally decided to deprogram the first city after the tragedy which occurred last November at the Texas festival of Astroworld. The second had announced his departure among the headliners. Rumors indicate that the 44-year-old musician had not prepared or rehearsed for his performance.

Frederic Faussurier