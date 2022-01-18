The outlawed bitcoin is depopulated in Morocco

If I told you Morocco, surely you would think of some trips made there, you would think of the picturesque and super crowded markets of Marraketch, you would think of the cities of Rabat, Casablanca, Fès or the blue city of Chefchaouen.

Here, forget the breathtaking beauties of Morocco, because today we are talking about bitcoin.

Morocco leader in north Africa for bitcoin and crypto

From a study carried out in Singapore, it seems that 2.5% of the Moroccan population, i.e. around 1 million people, currently own cryptocurrency. Thanks to these data, Morocco is the first North African country and among the first 50 countries in the world to have such a high percentage of citizens who own cryptocurrencies, even more than Portugal or other European countries.

No wonder, indeed, there are countries out of our imagination that beat Morocco and are at the top of the cryptocurrency use ranking published as early as 2021 by the Global Crypto Adoption Index, countries like the Vietnam, India, Venezuela or Afghanistan.

Surely you are wondering how all this is possible and why cryptocurrencies are so popular in emerging countries. Very simple, it is necessary to list some key factors that affect this excessive use of these tools. What certainly favors this use of cryptocurrencies the most is certainly the difficulty of moving quantities of money into and out of the national territory, due to the excessive controls on capital flows. It is certainly necessary to mention the need to safeguard one’s savings and to protect oneself from the continuous devaluations of local currencies. Finally, we must not forget the scarce possibility of taking advantage of centralized exchanges and the enormous flows of exchanges on platforms peer to peer, obviously in relation to the population that enjoys internet access and per capita purchasing power.

Returning to Morocco, however, we must add a small detail, the fact that bitcoins and cryptocurrencies are outlawed, as well as the mining and the trading of the latter. This was stated by the Moroccan authorities who, through a law that entered into force in 2017, explicitly declared that they did not support any payment system that was not supported and recognized by the country’s financial institutions.

All of this hasn’t stopped though Binance, a well-known cryptocurrency exchange platform, to develop a bitcoin and cryptocurrency purchase system using the Moroccan local currency, the dirham, all this takes place through Simplex, a service provider on-ramp fiat-to-crypto.

Who knows if the Moroccan government will recognize cryptocurrencies or if this slice of the population will have to continue to move illegally, we’ll see.