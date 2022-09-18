News

The outrage with Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who sent dozens of Venezuelan and Colombian migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard

Venezuelan migrants on Martha's Vineyard.

The Venezuelan migrants were transferred from Texas to the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

They are part of the second largest migration crisis in the world.

They have traveled thousands of kilometers overland, crossing several countries and, in some cases, crossing the dangerous – and often deadly – Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama, as well as the Rio Grande, to arrive exhausted and without immigration papers in the United States. Joined.

And now, a few dozen Venezuelan migrants have been placed at the center of the latest immigration dispute between Republican and Democratic politicians in the US.

The Florida Governor’s decision, Republican Ron DeSantissending about 50 migrants by plane last Wednesday – mostly Venezuelans and some Colombians – to the luxurious island of Martha’s Vineyard, in the state of Massachusetts, has generated great controversy.

