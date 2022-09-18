The outrage with Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who sent dozens of Venezuelan and Colombian migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard

Drafting

17 September 2022

image source, EPA Caption, The Venezuelan migrants were transferred from Texas to the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

They are part of the second largest migration crisis in the world.

They have traveled thousands of kilometers overland, crossing several countries and, in some cases, crossing the dangerous – and often deadly – Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama, as well as the Rio Grande, to arrive exhausted and without immigration papers in the United States. Joined.

And now, a few dozen Venezuelan migrants have been placed at the center of the latest immigration dispute between Republican and Democratic politicians in the US.

The Florida Governor’s decision, Republican Ron DeSantissending about 50 migrants by plane last Wednesday – mostly Venezuelans and some Colombians – to the luxurious island of Martha’s Vineyard, in the state of Massachusetts, has generated great controversy.

Martha’s Vineyard is a resort and traditional summer destination for billionaires and celebrities. The Obamas or the film director Spike Lee have a residence there and it was the place where the former first lady Jackie Kennedy used to spend her summers, who had a home that -according to the American press- was put up for sale in 2018 for an amount greater than $60 million.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, the presenter Oprah Winfrey, the billionaire Bill Gates or the NBA star Chris Paul are just some of the celebrities who have been seen spending vacations on this island, where the average cost of a home is around the US$1.3 million, according to figures from Washington Post.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Bill and Hillary Clinton vacationing on Martha’s Vineyard in 1993 with the Kennedy family.

It is a place where the high cost of housing has become in many cases impossible to afford even for professionals and workers who work there and where, furthermore, there is only one shelter for the homeless.

According to testimonies collected by the US press, these migrants were in Texas where -according to their testimonies- they were approached by people who told them that they worked with an organization that offered free transfers to “sanctuaries” (as it is known in the US). .to cities and states that have reception policies and not active persecution of undocumented migrants) and who asked them if they wanted to be taken to one of these places.

The migrants accepted, but -according to several of them have commented- they did not think that they were going to be transferred to an island, but, rather, to the city of Boston.

On Thursday DeSantis revealed that it was his initiative, igniting the controversy.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ron DeSantis is an emerging figure in the Republican Party and an ally of Donald Trump.

“Political Pawns”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused DeSantis on Thursday of using migrants as “political pawns.”

“What they are doing is an illegal trick, it is a political trick. And it’s really disrespectful to humanity. It doesn’t give them any dignity…it’s just cruel,” she said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, went even further by asking the Department of Justice to investigate possible criminal or civil violations that could have been incurred, including the possibility of filing charges for “kidnapping” or “fraudulent encouragement”. “.

“This is just a trick, but it is done with the cruel intention of humiliating and dehumanizing children no older than the governor’s own children,” Newsom said in an interview with The Sacramento Bee.

“It’s disgraceful, it’s disgusting and, I would say, it’s illegal,” he added.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nicole Fried, a Democrat, also accused DeSantis of “using human beings to score political points”.

Fried also sent a letter to the Justice Department, requesting an investigation.

“Regardless of potential shelter or job opportunities, the decision to send 50 migrants into a small community without warning shows a complete disregard for the safety of migrants and the resources needed to properly address their care,” he wrote.

Rachel Self, an immigration attorney who conducted in-depth interviews with the migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, told reporters that prior to their move they had been promised jobs and housing upon arrival at their destination and that their testimonies “make clear that they were tricked over and over again and fraudulently induced to board the planes“.

image source, Reuters Caption, The migrants, including children, arrived in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday afternoon.

Ron DeSantis is an emerging figure in the Republican Party. He became governor of Florida in 2018, with the support of Donald Trump, and is currently seen as a possible presidential candidate for 2024.

His critics see the sending of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard as a maneuver that allows him to project himself beyond Florida and capture the attention of conservative voters across the country.

double standards

In a speech Thursday, DeSantis justified his decision, saying he was trying to apply innovative formulas to “protect Florida from the impact of Biden’s border policies.”

“If there are people who are inclined to think that Florida is a good place, our message to them is that we are not a sanctuary state and they better be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction,” he said.

“And, yes, we will help them by facilitating transportation so they can go to greener pastures,” he said wryly.

The Florida governor accused Democrats of having double standards when it comes to immigration.

“All those people in [Washington] DC and New York who were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying how proud they were to be sanctuary jurisdictions, saying how bad it was to have a secure border, [cuando] As soon as a small fraction of what border cities face every day is delivered to their doors, they suddenly go crazy,” he said.

“They’re so upset that this is happening and it tells you that these displays of virtue are fraud,” he said.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro posted a message on Twitter on Friday ironically following the same line of argument: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Martha’s Vineyard, who are in a state of humanitarian crisis thanks to the presence of 50 illegal immigrants.” .

Regarding the impact on Florida, DeSantis assured in his speech that sending migrants to sanctuary places protects that state by reducing the possibility of migrants traveling there.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Some of the migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard.

“One of the reasons we want to transport them – which is obviously expensive – is because if they came here that would be a burden on social services and all that stuff, but if we can get them to a sanctuary, then the possibility that come to Florida is dramatically reduced,” he added.

According to the newspaper miami heraldGovernor of Florida paid about $617,000 to the airline that transported the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

And it has more funds for this type of operation, since the Republican-controlled Florida Congress included some US$12 million in the state’s annual budget for this purpose.

This Friday morning, the migrants who were in Martha’s Vineyard were transferred to a military base on Cape Cod, on the mainland, about 90 kilometers away from Boston.

As he explained to miami herald the executive director of the NGO Lawyers for Civil Rights, Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, migrant families were being relocated to the mainland due to limitations in transportation services to and from Martha’s Vineyard, as well as because of the difficulties in accessing immigration lawyers there.

It’s unclear how long the migrants will stay on Cape Cod.

According to the lawyers who are assisting them, it is possible that some of them settle in Boston and surrounding areas, but it is also possible that many decide to go to other destinations where they have family or friends.

As they have said, one of the most likely is Florida.