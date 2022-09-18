News

The outrage with Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who sent dozens of Venezuelan and Colombian migrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard

Photo of Zach Zach24 mins ago
0 30 5 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Venezuelan migrants on Martha's Vineyard.

image source, EPA

Caption,

The Venezuelan migrants were transferred from Texas to the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

They are part of the second largest migration crisis in the world.

They have traveled thousands of kilometers overland, crossing several countries and, in some cases, crossing the dangerous – and often deadly – Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama, as well as the Rio Grande, to arrive exhausted and without immigration papers in the United States. Joined.

And now, a few dozen Venezuelan migrants have been placed at the center of the latest immigration dispute between Republican and Democratic politicians in the US.

The Florida Governor’s decision, Republican Ron DeSantissending about 50 migrants by plane last Wednesday – mostly Venezuelans and some Colombians – to the luxurious island of Martha’s Vineyard, in the state of Massachusetts, has generated great controversy.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach24 mins ago
0 30 5 minutes read

Related Articles

The exotic Spanish Miami, with virgin beaches and a style of charm

2 mins ago

Arajet began operations this Saturday with a flight to El Salvador

13 mins ago

Lawyers of Pedro Castillo announce cassation against seizure of security videos | Yenifer Paredes | Benji Espinoza | Government Palace | NMR | POLITICS

35 mins ago

Bad Bunny’s “El Apagón” ignites social complaints in Puerto Rico

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button