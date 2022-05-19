the outrageous amount he spent to buy the ball for the AFCON final

In 2015, Mephis Depay signed with Manchester United for 35 million euros and as one of the great figures in European football.

The striker trained at PSV in the Netherlands was exclusively asked by Mourinho to arrive at the English club but nothing went as planned. He arrived like a real star, a monumental transfer and the opposite happened.

In his recently published book ‘Corazón de León’, Depay confessed: “When Mourinho came I felt confident and I even trained at a higher level, but nothing changed my situation, even giving my all in training. Even players like Ibrahimovic, Pogba or Carrick wondered how it was possible that he never had a chance.

Along the same lines, he confessed: “Mourinho told me he was very happy with my work and my attitude, but he never gave me options to play. And at that moment, he made me lose my mind. After training I went home and didn’t want to see anyone: mentally I was struggling and it was getting worse day by day.

In conclusion, Depay said: “From the outside, I had a great life, I played for one of the biggest clubs in the world, I lived in a nice house with a swimming pool, with my best friend, Gigi, and I was driving a Rolls Royce, but she was miserable. Until the day I bumped into my helpless friend and he didn’t recognize me.

After Manchester United, Depay was declared transferable and Olympique Lyon paid 18 million euros for his transfer and from there he relaunched his career.

In the French club, Depay played 177 games, scored 76 goals and gave 46 assists, being a figure and today, finding himself at FC Barcelona.