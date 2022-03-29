The outrageous figure it will cost to repair Schumacher’s Haas

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.29.2022 09:12:48





Then the terrible accident who starred Mike Schumacher in qualifying for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hass has left for point the approximate cost that they will have to pay for repair the car of the seven-time champion’s son, who fortunately came out unscathed, despite the car being scrapped.

When wanting to lift the carthe crane only gave away it terrible of the situationsince this it split in half and it looked like just a pile of junk. However, Hass is willing to repair the VF-22even though nothing will come cheapsince according to the calculations they made they would have to spend between half a million and a million dollars.

“I think that he cost is still quite altor because the entire suspension has broken. I don’t know how much money, but with these carsbetween the gearbox, the entire chassis, the radiator ducts, I would say it will cost somewhere between half a million dollars and a million to repair.“said Guenther Steiner, boss of the American team.

However, this threatening situation importantly the budget the equipmentwhich is limited, so Steiner warned that if another situation like this occurs, Haas could start posting big losses.