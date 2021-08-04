Entertainment

The Outsider premiere will only be live on Facebook

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

AGI – For the first time in the history of cinema, a distributor will use Facebook as the ‘premiere’ of a film, as if it were the Cannes or Venice film festivals. “The Outsider”, a controversial documentary about the construction of the 9/11 museum in Manhattan, will be broadcast live on August 19 on the social platform and to be able to see it you will need to access a link and pay $ 3.99 cents.

The Axios agency reports it. “The Outsider” will be shown live at 8pm East Coast Time, and all subscribers to the platform will be able to purchase a ticket through a link that the distributor will post. Online payment is active in a hundred countries.

Facebook has decided that it will not take any percentages from the sale of the films until 2023. The docufilm will then be screened, in September, in a small number of theaters, but it is the social event that marks a point of no return. Putting movies on Facebook could be a turning point in the future, especially for small producers and directors, because it cuts costs. “Until now – explains the director of the docufilm, Steven Rosenbaum – you would have had to find an international distributor and make individual agreements with the networks and cinemas. Without Facebook, the general public would not be able to see this film”.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

234
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
218
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
213
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
203
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
191
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
167
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
154
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
150
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
148
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
147
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
To Top