The outstanding artists nominated for “Marca RD”

The prominent Dominican musician, singer-songwriter and producer Juan Luis Guerra, “The Queen of Merengue” Milly Quezada; the late designer Oscar de la Renta, the teacher Wilfrido Vargas and the actress Zoé Saldaña lead the list of nominees in the “RD Brand” categoryof the Luis Augusto Caminero Award, which will be delivered on Tuesday, July 12, at 7:00 pm, in the Central Bank auditorium.

With this category, the Dominican Tourist Press Association (Adompretur) will recognize a project, character, organization or heritage of any nature that identifies the brand Dominican Republic, contributing to project positively, at national and international level, the tourist image of the country.

Juan Luis Guerra He is one of the most recognized and awarded Dominican artists around the world. Thanks to his extensive repertoire, he is an emblematic figure of Dominican music, who has bequeathed us an extensive list of hits, which have managed to promote the Dominican Republic in various countries of the world.

Among the valued considerations of the Dominican artist, has been his album “Entre Mar y Palmeras”, a concert filmed live on Esmeralda beach, Miches, and widely broadcast to several countries through HBO Max.

She was also nominated for “The Queen of Merengue”, Milly Quezada for his more than four decades spreading Dominican popular music in the world. From her beginnings, Milly imposed an authentic style defined by the contagious joy of her songs that are icons of Dominican discography. “La Guacherna”, “Live!”, “To give you my life”, and “Juanita returned”, which brand the beginning of the Dominican Christmas, are some of them.

Milly is an artist multi-awarded by the “Latin Grammy Awards”, with four gramophones (years 2003, 2006 and 2012), as well as an American Grammy nomination and in the Awards Emmy in 1998. She has also been awarded in other awards international like the Billboards Awards, Awards ACE in New York, Awards Lo Nuestro/Univisión, various Congos de Oro in Barranquilla, Colombia; several awards Cassandra; as well as the highest award of Dominican art “El Gran Soberano” in honor of the legendary Casandra Damirón; Y awards ASCAP 2018 for his authorship and outstanding career.

In 2008, she was appointed by presidential decree as “Cultural Ambassador” attached to the Foreign Ministry of the Dominican Republic, appointment was ratified by the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona.

If we talk about international transcendence, the name of Oscar de la Renta Without a doubt, it occupies the first places. This iconic master of the fashion industry rose to fame dressing the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush.

The Dominican couturier dressed celebrities such as Madonna, Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Díaz, Shakira, Michelle Obama, among others. Known as the conqueror of ‘couture’ and the guru of glamour, he helped create the identity of American fashion.

His work as a fashion designer marked the first time for a Latino working for a French house, which created one of the most important New York fashion firms.

In February 2011, the Spanish government awarded him the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit, for his duties since 2004 as president of the “Queen Sofía Spanish Institute”, in New York.

Another of the personalities proposed for the Luis Augusto Caminero Award gala is Wilfrido Vargasconsidered one of the most important figures of our merengue, who popularized and internationalized this Dominican rhythm, today Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

The musician and orchestra director is the one who put the merengue rhythm in the eye of many cities around the world. He began his career in 1972, and since then, he has not only been successful with his orchestra, but has also been an inspiration and founder of important groups of the merengue genre. A fan of Dominican popular music and an emblematic figure throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. In November 2018 he was recognized with the award for Musical Excellence during the ceremony of the Awards Latin Grammys.

In this category is the actress of Dominican descent Zoe Saldana, who praises Dominican identity in the mecca of cinema. The star of the seventh art has been considered by the jury of the Luis Augusto Caminero Award, thanks to her outstanding career as an actress, putting the name of the Dominican Republic on high.

Saldaña was part of the cast of the films “The Adam Project”, “Vivo”, “Star Trek” and “Merciless Revenge”, in which he demonstrated his brilliant histrionic abilities, leaving the skin in each character. The Dominican has earned the title of highest grossing actress in Hollywood, thanks to her performances in ‘Avatar’, directed in 2009 by James Cameron and ‘Avengers: Engame’, directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo.

The Luis Augusto Caminero Award, presented by the Dominican Tourist Press Association (Adompretur), represents an effort by the entity that brings together journalists and communicators specialized in tourism and cultural aspects, recognizing and valuing the effort made by tourism and culture actors. , to strengthen the image of the Dominican Republic.

The president of Adompretur, Yenny Polanco Lovera; and the director of the Award, Luis José Chávez, reported that the selection committee received popular proposals that enriched the reference framework of the contest and democratized the choice of this category that represents Dominicanness.

A great responsibility falls on the jury. That is why the Adompretur Board is accompanied by an exclusive group of experts in tourism, economics, advertising and marketing, who make up a qualified evaluation and selection team.

Entrepreneurs from the tourism and hotel areas have been invited to the Luis Augusto Caminero Award, as well as distinguished personalities from the social and political spheres of the Dominican Republic and other regions of the world.